Warriors field new team after losing 9 seniors

After losing nine seniors from last year's team, the Southwestern Warriors will be an entirely new team for the 2020-2021 boys' high school basketball season.
Nine seniors, led by the duo of Cole Dysinger (19.9 points per game) and Brayden Sims (11.1 points per contest and 10.1 rebounds per game), are gone from last year's squad that went 17-15 and lost to West Jessamine in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament. According to Warrior head coach Chris Baker, last season's group of seniors will be missed for their dedication and effort.
"We had nine seniors last year that were really dedicated to this program and who gave you everything they had every single day," began Baker. "They squeezed every bit of talent that they had out and had us competitive in every game we played over the last two years. They carried on a tradition here making the most out of what God gives you and being great Warriors on and off the court. They will be missed."
The Warriors will have another big senior class this year, as they will have seven seniors leading the charge in 2020-2021. Andrew Jones, Laiken Nazario, Ethan Meadows, Lukas Maybrier, Evan Smith, Ethan Cosson, and Alex Farler make up this year's senior group for Southwestern.
"This year's group of seniors is an interesting class that has improved every year since they arrived," Baker explained. "This group has room to grow and build on the outstanding JV seasons they have had. There will be growing pains but fans just need to be patient and allow them to grow. As coaches, we will support them and stay positive and let them grow and develop, and by the end of the year, I feel we can be a really competitive team."
Jones came off the bench last season and provided Southwestern with some quality minutes. Jones, who averaged 5.3 points per game a year ago, is the Warriors' top returning scorer. Jones also averaged 2.7 rebounds per contest.
"Andrew Jones is the player with the most experienced in the group as he was a key piece for us last year and played meaningful minutes in big games," said the Southwestern coach. "He loves to compete and is not afraid of the big moments in games."
Baker has seen a lot of improvement from his senior class, despite the team's limited time together due to the restrictions set by the KHSAA due to the coronavirus.
"Laiken Nazario would have gotten similar minutes to Andrew had he not lost the season to injury," Baker said. "Ethan Meadows really answered the challenge to get himself in better shape and compete on every play. Lukas Maybrier is sneaky athletic and bouncy and has really improved over the last two seasons. Evan Smith is a scorer who is making up for losing almost two years of his career to injury. Ethan Cosson is the definition of blue-collar. Alex Farler will join us after football is over, and we look forward to seeing him live."
In the junior class, the Warriors will turn to Campbell Coffey, Jason Burchfield, and Jentry McGrath.
"Our junior class is led by Campbell Coffey," told Baker. "Campbell never takes a play off. He will be a key off the bench for us as he can play the point or the wing for us. We added Jason Burchfield and Jentry McGarrah for depth, and we will have tryouts after football is over to see if we can add a little more to this class."
Southwestern's sophomore group won a 12th Region title in freshmen ball, so that is something that excites the Warrior hoops coach. Eli Meece, Brody Perkins, JJ Hutchinson, Conner Hudson, Preston Haney, and Coleton Smith make up the sophomore class.
"Eli Meece will see varsity minutes this season as will Brody Perkins and JJ Hutchinson," Baker stated. "Conner Hudson is starting to figure things out and has potential. The same goes for Preston Haney. Both have been competing this preseason and have impressed. Coleton Smith has used this time to grow his game and see what it takes to compete at the next level. If this group will grow its basketball skills, they have the athleticism and competitive nature to be a major player in the 12th Region over the next few years."
Southwestern's roster is rounded out by Indred Whitaker, Hunter Hamm, Hunter Osborne, Hunter Lewis, Tim Hibbard, Cameron Shipp, and Caden Cunnigan, Trenton Landrum, Kohl Pierce, and Ryan Anderson.
"We expect our freshman class to grow and develop like all the others have before them over the last four years," told Baker. "Indred Whitaker played up as an eighth-grader and was a key part of the freshman region title team. We are excited about Hunter Hamm, Hunter Osborne, Hunter Lewis, Tim Hibbard, Cameron Shipp, and Caden Cunnigan's growth potential. Ryan Anderson will play up as an eighth-grader and like Indred, these game experiences and practice times will hopefully prepare him for varsity minutes as a freshman. Trenton Landrum and Kohl Pierce bring size to the group. We may add more players when football is over."
Everyone in the United States has had to make adjustments due to COVID-19, and the Warriors are not immune to those adjustments. With all of the restrictions that have occurred in 2020, the team has held virtual meetings, completed a book study, and participated in at-home individual workouts.
"Coaching during a pandemic has been a challenge, to say the least," explained Baker. "We have tried to be proactive and stay engaged with our team since April. We had weekly virtual meetings, read a book together, and met virtually to discuss it as a way to build mental toughness which is really needed now more than ever. Each player received strength and speed workouts from two SEC Strength coaches, shooting and ball-handling workouts to stay ready to play along with daily motivational texts to keep them focused. We worried about injuries due to the lack of summer ball and fall conditioning, which we have already seen."
Baker is not only focused on keeping the players physically in shape but keeping them mentally healthy during this worldwide pandemic.
"The important thing is to stay engaged with them as this is not only a dangerous time due to the virus but a mentally challenging time as well," told Baker. "Our goal as a coaching staff was to engage with them and reassure them that we would do whatever we could to see they would have the best season possible and keep them mentally healthy and motivated. I personally have worried every day about someone getting sick which has happened. It's not easy to be isolated from your kids and not being able to do the things as coaches we all do every day to make sure they are healthy and safe."
As far as the district goes, the 48th District will be competitive. The preseason rankings have McCreary Central and Wayne County finishing ahead of the Warriors.
"The district is shaping up as McCreary being the top team," stated the Southwestern coach. "Wayne County will be as well-coached and competitive as ever. I expect no drop-off from them at all."
West Jessamine, last year's region champion, is the favorite to win the region and make it back to Rupp Arena this season. Local rivals Somerset and Pulaski County could make some noise in the region, according to Baker.
"The region looks like West Jessamine as the top team again, followed by Boyle County, Somerset, Lincoln County, and Pulaski County," concluded Baker. "McCreary Central is right there in that mix as well."
Southwestern has a senior-led team that still needs some varsity in-game experience, but by season's end, look for the Warriors to challenge for a district championship and a trip to the region tourney.
