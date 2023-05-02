The Warriors were looking to rebound from a loss over the weekend to West Jessamine as they hosted the Casey County Lady Rebels on Monday in the Ark Childcare Center Classic. Southwestern trailed for a good chunk of the ball game before they went into the final inning tied. Brynn Troxell hit a walk-off RBI single to clinch the game for Southwestern in the bottom of the frame, with the home team prevailing 8-7.
Southwestern was led by a three RBI and two home run performance from Kylie Dalton, as well as two RBI’s and a home run from Arabella Lowery. Troxell, Abigail Whitescarver and Macie Gwin each had an RBI apiece. Raegan Peters had the start on the mound, going the full seven innings and striking out one. Casey County was led by three RBI’s and a home run from junior Hannah Means.
The Warriors improve to 14-13 this season and will next host rival Pulaski County on Tuesday.
