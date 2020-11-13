Warriors getting healthier heading into playoffs

SOMERSET - With eight wins on the season, and five of them on the road, the Southwestern High School football team is flying high headed into the post-season playoffs. The only blemish on the Warriors' 8-1 season record was a narrow 15-12 setback to district rivals Pulaski County High School at the Reservation on Oct. 23.
The Warriors have played a strong schedule this season, with two Class 6A in the 2020 mix. While the Warriors have had a few blowout wins, they have had six games decided by one-score margins.
The only downside to the Southwestern's successful 2020 season is that some minor injuries were starting to pile up, and the added week will help the Warriors get healthier.
"The extra week of practice will allow us to go back to more of a primary focus on our fundamentals," Southwestern head coach Jason Foley stated. "Also, it will allow recovery for anyone banged up or injured."
Southwestern will face off with Whitley County High School in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 20. The Warriors traveled to Whitley County on Oct. 9 and came away with a 27-6 win.
Foley hopes this week will get his team's health back to 100 percent and he wants to work on some other aspects of the game that might benefit the Warriors in post-season play.
"With the extra week we’ve been prepping for Whitley County," Foley stated. "It’s gave us a good chance to prep and prepare for round 1. We’ve been trying to sharpen up and improve tempo and timing."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.