For the third time this season, the Southwestern Warriors and the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars squared off. However, for the first time ever between these two programs, this was a win or go home game in the 48th District semifinals. The Cougars were beaten soundly in both previous games, but were arguably the team with more momentum heading into this contest as a result of a seven game winning streak in the final stretch of the regular season.
The first ever appearance for the Lady Cougars in the 12th Region Tournament will have to wait though, as once again the Warriors breezed past their crosstown rival by a score of 17-2 in four innings.
Both teams had a quick first inning, although the Warriors had the first hit of the game, a double off the bat of Kylie Dalton. Both pitchers, Raegan Peters for Southwestern and Reagan Childers for Somerset Christian, were dealing early. Raegan Peters had a strikeout in the top of the inning and Childers added two in the bottom of the frame.
Somerset Christian got their first hit in the top of the second, a single from Destiny Napier. Peters added two more strikeouts to her tally as well. After a single from Sidney Hansen, an error after a fly ball from Arabella Lowery scored the first run of the game in favor of Southwestern. An RBI single from Macie Gwin made it 2-0. Brynn Troxell's RBI single made it 3-0 before a passed ball scored Gwin for the fourth Warrior run of the inning. A ground out by Abigail Whitescarver made it 5-0 before the inning came to a close.
Selah Scicchitano added a single in the top of the third for the Cougars. Following walks on Hansen and Lowery, an RBI single from Raegan Peters made the score 7-0 for the Warriors. Another RBI single from Gwin scored the eighth run of the ball game. With one out, a single from Troxell and a walk on Dalton loaded the bases up for Southwestern. A walk on Whitescarver made it 9-0. Jordyn McDonald then took just two pitches to completely unload the bases, hitting a grand slam over the wall in center to make it 13-0 for Southwestern.
After the Warriors brought on McDonald to pitch in relief, a walk on Caroline Mounce and a single from Lydia Fisher finally gave the Cougars chance to score in the top of the fourth. A ground out scored the first run of the ball game before Napier was able to reach after an error, bringing home Fisher and making the score 13-2. McDonald sat down the side with two straight strikeouts.
The Warriors closed out the game in the bottom of the fourth. A single from Gwin, Abigayle Peters reaching base after getting hit by a pitch and a walk on Troxell loaded up the bases. A walk on Dalton made the score 14-2 and put Southwestern three runs away from winning. Whitescarver ended the game in a hurry, hitting the first pitch to deep right field and scoring three runs on the double, giving Southwestern a 17-2 victory over Somerset Christian in four innings.
Southwestern was led by five RBI's from Whitescarver and four on the grand slam from McDonald. Raegan Peters and Gwin each had two, while Troxell and Dalton added one apiece. Raegan Peters earned the win, going three innings and allowing just two hits with three strikeouts. Somerset Christian was led by an RBI apiece from Elisabeth Scott and Napier.
The season comes to a close for the Lady Cougars with a 12-12 record. Best of luck to their seniors Kristen Edwards and Emily Ping.
Southwestern will next play in the 48th District championship game on Tuesday at Somerset Christian against Wayne County. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
