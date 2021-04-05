The Southwestern High School baseball team had a busy weekend with three games on slate. On Friday, the Warriors squeaked out a 5-4 win over Bardstown High School. However, Southwestern dropped two games on Saturday, as they fell to Green County High School 16-0 and were defeated by LaRue County High School 9-5.
In the Warriors' win over Bardstown, senior Tyler Pumphrey cranked out three hits and scored two runs. Senior Riley McBryde had two hits and drove in a run. Freshman Jonas Gallagher drove in two runs and scored a run.
Pumphrey got the win on the mound in five innings of work, and struck out eight batters.
In Southwestern's loss to LaRue County, McBryde had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Pumphrey had two hits, while junior Ian Maybrier had a hit and an RBI.
In the Warriors' loss to Green County, freshman Hunter Lewis had Southwestern's lone hit of the game.
Southwestern (2-4) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday, April 6.
