Warriors hold off Harvest Prep, 82-76

The Southwestern Warriors offense could not be stopped last night in an 82-76 victory over the Harvest Prep Warriors during part of the M&W Shootout at Southwestern.
Southwestern worked the ball around and had success on each level of the court from the very start. Their win condition, however, was how effectively they were able to get shooters wide open behind the arch, and how successful they were at putting those shots in.
This was immediately on display too. After an inside bucket by senior guard Hunter Coffey and a powerful slam dunk by senior big man Brayden Sims at the start of the first quarter, they began to attack from the perimeter.
Senior guard Cole Dysinger was the first to knock down a three ball for Southwestern, but they certainly did not stop there and hit three more in a row. Two of those three-point shots came from senior guard Andrew Smith, and one was by Coffey.
Smith’s second wide open shot behind the arch put SWHS out to a 16-6 lead early and really set the tone of the matchup.
Harvest Prep senior Christopher Anthony kept the score relatively close as he scored majority of their points in the first and hit back to back three pointers late in the quarter to cut the Southwestern lead to just three.
However, Southwestern closed the opening period with a three pointer from senior guard Tanner McKee and a driving layup by Smith that put them up 25-17 heading into the second period.
The Harvest Prep Warriors quickly shaped up their offense early in the second quarter. Junior guard Brian Beavers hit a pair of threes early, and then Anthony was able to hit one of his own and come up with an easy layup off a steal.
Anthony’s bucket off the turnover evened the game up at 30-30, but their offensive success was short lived as they struggled to score in the second half of the period.
Southwestern was able to find several consecutive baskets from the paint late in the quarter, then McKee closed the period with another three ball that gave the SWHS Warriors a 43-36 lead heading into halftime.
Although never lopsided, Southwestern held onto a comfortable lead throughout majority of the second half. Anthony continued to put in work for Harvest, and they also had more three-point contribution by Beavers, and a few others but SWHS continued to answer.
Dysinger had a pair of three balls, and McKee had another in the third as well to help their Southwestern Warriors to a 63-53 lead heading into the final period of action.
Although the shooters had been showing off for Southwestern throughout the game, Sims was the one who stepped up late. He dominated from the paint and dropped 10-points in just the fourth quarter.
Anthony continued to try and carry his team to a comeback, but the clock kept ticking and they struggled to stop the Southwestern offense.
No matter what Harvest Prep threw at Southwestern, they just continued to answer and stay a safe distance ahead of their opponent. Their brilliant performance gave them a six-point victory over a team that won the Ohio State Title just last season.
It would be very difficult to choose a top performer for the Southwestern Warriors, but Cole Dysinger, Tanner McKee, and Brayden Sims were all outstanding. Dysinger led the team in scoring with 20-points and stayed consistent on offense throughout the night. McKee was automatic from beyond the arch and finished with a career high 17-points. Sims was the leading rebounder, was dominant scoring from the inside, and closed with 16-points.
The Southwestern Warriors advanced to 7-0 on the season and will be back in action this afternoon where they will face off with the 3-3 Middlesboro Yellowjackets at Pulaski County High School in another M&W Shootout game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.