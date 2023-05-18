Looking for their sixth-straight 48th District title, the Southwestern Warriors took on the Wayne County Lady Cards on Thursday night on the campus of Somerset Christian. The Warriors have faced adversity and injury problems throughout most of the 2023 campaign, but were also beginning a quest towards a third-straight appearance in the 12th Region Championship game.
The Warriors fell behind early in the ball game, with it looking to be a rough night for the team. However, they didn't think twice and battled back, eventually holding off a game Lady Cards squad to take home the district title by a score of 10-7.
A one out walk on eighth grader Kaitlyn West got the Cards going in the top of the first. Wayne then grabbed the first run of the evening off an RBI single from eighth grader Kelci Debord. Her sister, junior Cami Debord, then followed up with another single. A double steal brought home the second run of the inning for the Cards to make it 2-0, although the first strikeout of the game from Raegan Peters put the second out on the board soon after, with the third coming not long after.
Southwestern couldn't manage much of anything in the bottom of the first. All three batters to come to the plate were quickly sat down with Kelci Debord pitching.
After a quick top of the second, the Warriors finally found some momentum with a single from Jordyn McDonald that landed in left field. A single from Sidney Hansen was followed by an RBI ground out from Arabella Lowery, giving Southwestern their first run of the game. Another ground out from Raegan Peters tied the ball game up at 2-2. Southwestern had two more base runners in Macie Gwin and Abigayle Peters that reached on walks before their side was retired.
West was the only Wayne County player that was able to reach safely in the top of the second after being walked.
Singles from Kylie Dalton and Abigail Whitescarver were followed by a walk on McDonald that loaded the bases up for the Warriors with no outs. Hansen was then up to bat and after hitting a strike to second base, was able to get on base safely after a throwing error. That same throwing error unloaded the bases, scoring three runs on the play and giving Southwestern their first lead of the evening at 5-2. Hansen wound up making it to third following another error but was left stranded after the Cardinals had three straight outs, including a strikeout from Kelci Debord.
Sophomore Alexis Coyle had a pop fly in the top of the fourth that dropped due to an error in the infield, allowing her to reach base. A bunt from junior Dorian Dixon advanced Coyle to third base, before Coyle was out due to appeal at home plate. Junior Brianna Stephenson was walked to load the bases for Wayne County before an error on a hit from sophomore Malainey Dobbs scored two of the three runners, cutting into the Southwestern lead down to just 5-4.
After two singles from Abigayle Peters and Dalton, a ground out from Whitescarver made the score 6-4 for the Warriors in the bottom of the fourth. McDonald was able to strike a hit on a ground ball to left field for an RBI single that made it 7-4 before the inning came to a close.
Following a strikeout from Raegan Peters, a triple from Kelci Debord gave Southwestern trouble to begin the top of the fifth. Cami Debord brought her sister home with an RBI single on a pop fly to center, making it 7-5.
With two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth, Southwestern's Gwin hit a single followed up by a walk on Abigayle Peters. A high pop fly from Brynn Troxell landed snuggly in the outfield for a two RBI triple, increasing the Warriors' lead to 9-5. Dalton then struck an RBI single to right field to give Southwestern double the amount of runs that the Lady Cards had at 10-5. Whitescarver was walked before a pop out brought the offense of the Warriors to a close with two left stranded.
The Cards were able to grab a single off the bat of senior Makayla Waters in the top of the sixth inning, with Waters advancing into scoring position. She was left stranded though as the Warriors inched closer to victory.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lowery reached on a walk, with Haley Raleigh coming on to pinch run for the catcher. Raleigh made it all the way over to third following an error before a double play was turned by second baseman Rileigh Strunk.
Wayne was down to their final three outs in the top of the seventh, with West leading off with a single to center field. West eventually made it over to third before an RBI single from Kelci Debord decreased the Southwestern lead to 10-6. Cami Debord reached after an error and the Cards were in business again as both Debord sisters were in scoring position. Coyle laid down a sacrifice bunt to score the seventh Wayne County run but put the Cards down to their final out. Hanah Ellis caught the final out at second base as the next batter flew out, handing Southwestern their sixth-straight district title by a score of 10-7.
The Warriors were led by three RBI's from Hansen, two from Troxell, and one apiece from Dalton, Whitescarver, McDonald, Lowery and Raegan Peters. Raegan Peters went the distance on the mound, allowing seven runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Wayne County was led by two RBI's from Kelci Debord.
Southwestern claims the 48th District Championship with the victory and will wait to see who they draw in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament after the draw this Saturday.
