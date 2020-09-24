Warriors host Knox Central on Senior Night

Southwestern and Knox Central have both played two games each so far in the 2020 high school football season, and every one of them has been close.
The Southwestern Warriors won their first two contests of the season by a combined three points, while the Panthers of Knox Central have tallied a pair of one-point victories to begin the year.
If the trend continues tonight, high school football fans can expect a close game between the Warriors (2-0) and the Panthers (2-0) this evening at the Reservation.
Knox Central, who is ranked ninth in Class 4A, has won each of their first two games of the year by a combined two points. The Panthers downed Harlan County, 14-13, in the season opener prior to downing Bourbon County, 34-33, last Friday evening.
Jason Foley's Warriors have had some close calls in their first two games of the season. In game one, Southwestern blocked a game-winning field goal attempt to beat Wayne County, 42-41. Last week, the Warriors made a goal-line stand in the closing seconds to clinch a 15-13 triumph over George Rogers Clark.
Foley is liking the effort that he has seen from his team in two come-from-behind performances to begin the 2020 campaign. The Warrior head coach believes the close ballgames will help his team when district play begins next week at North Laurel.
"We have been in two battles so far against very good football teams," began Foley. "Playing in these games and coming out on top shows me we have a gritty group that doesn't ever quit playing until the final whistle. This helps in the future when we do have close games, as we will be in familiar territory. It's always good to be tested down to the wire early in the season, so you are prepared when the games matter most."
Southwestern, who moved up two spots to seventh in the Class 5A polls this week, will go up against a Knox Central team that is riding high into the Reservation with a 2-0 record. The Panthers return a lot of their starters from a season ago, including their one-two punch in running backs, Seth Huff and Ethan Mills.
"Knox Central comes in with a lot of momentum," told Foley. "They are 2-0 and have won two closely contested games. They have a lot of confidence coming in right now. Knox has many of its returning starters from a year ago, and they are big up front. They have two quality backs in Mills and Huff to go along with a good balance between the run and pass while they are on offense."
So far in 2020, the Panther offense is average 292.5 rushing yards per game and 156.5 passing yards per contest, so the Warriors will have to be ready to stop both the run and the pass. Knox Central is also averaging 24 points per contest after two games in the books.
"Defensively, we made big improvements from week one to week two," stated the second-year Warrior coach. "We understand that we must be good in both the run and pass coverage for this particular game."
Huff is the leading rusher for the Panthers, carrying the ball 33 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Huff also has five receptions for 87 yards. Mills has chimed in with 270 yards and three scores on 30 attempts.
Knox Central quarterback Brady Worley is 18-of-28 on the year for 313 yards and a lone touchdown. The Panthers' leading wide receiver this year is Abram Brock, who has hauled in ten receptions for 165 yards and one score.
Maison Hibbard, who typically plays wide receiver, has started at the quarterback spot in the Warriors' first two games of the season, and he has done a good job at managing the offense in the absence of Chandler Crabtree, who has missed two straight weeks with an injury. Foley is happy with the way the offense is steadily improving, but he wants to see a little better communication this week from the offensive line.
"Offensively, we want to continue to progress and expand our offense as the season goes," explained Foley. "We want to get better every week with our assignments. I thought last week we improved in areas. We must continue to improve our communication up front on the line."
The running game has carried the Warriors to victory in their first two weeks of the season. Heading into week three, Southwestern is averaging 251 rushing yards per game, compared to only 51 passing yards per contest.
Tanner Wright is the Warriors' top rusher so far, carrying the ball 38 times for 292 yards and three scores. Gideon Brainard has 15 carries for 72 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Connor Crisp has contributed to the running game with 72 yards on only nine attempts.
Due to COVID-19, a lot of schools are going ahead and honoring their seniors early in the season, and that will be the case tonight at the Reservation, as Southwestern will honor their senior class.
"In the senior class, we have many talented young men," praised Foley. "These guys have continued to improve a lot over the past couple of seasons. We have some good leaders in the group, and I am proud of their development and grit that they have already shown in their senior campaign."
This evening's contest will be the 11th meeting between the two programs. Southwestern has won seven of the ten games in the series, but the Panthers won last year's meeting by a score of 22-7 after the Warriors grabbed the previous two matchups in 2015 and 2016.
Tonight's game between Southwestern and Knox Central can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com with Josh McKinney and Michael Gregg on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Reservation.
