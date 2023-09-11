The Southwestern Warriors hosted the Southern Harrier Classic on Saturday, with all four local teams in attendance.
Southwestern third grader Liam VanHook won the boys' elementary K-3 2000m with a time of 8:03.07, with the Warriors taking home the title for the age group. Somerset Christian came in second, led by second grader Landon Nichols in 12th place with a time of 9:38.10. Pulaski finished third, led by third grader EJ Hutchinson in eighth place with a time of 9:20.73. Somerset finished third, led by fourth grader Jack Burnett in 15th place with a time of 9:43.94.
Somerset Christian second grader Desiree Ruiru won the girls' elementary K-3 2000m with a time of 8:58.34, with the Cougars coming in third place. The Warriors took home first place, led by first grader Everleigh Bingham in fourth place with a time of 10:15.23. Pulaski came in seventh, led by first grader Emily Weigel in 31st place with a time of 12:25.62. Somerset was led by third grader Cora Speaks in 36th with a time of 12:58.51.
Southwestern also took home first place in the boys' elementary 4-6 2000m, led by fifth grader Evan Lockard's fourth place finish in a time of 7:59.45. Somerset Christian finished third, led by sixth grader Cameron Webb's fifth place finish in a time of 8:03.39. Somerset placed seventh while being led by fifth grader Gehring Parker's 26th place finish in a time of 9:03.30. Pulaski placed eighth, led by fifth grader Tenzin Adcock in 17th place with a time of 8:40.70.
The Cougars took home first place in the girls' elementary 4-6 2000m, led by fifth grader Brentlee Davis' first place finish in a time of 8:56.32. Southwestern finished third, led by fourth grader Emjay Ping in fourth place with a time of 9:09.97. Pulaski finished fifth, led by fourth grader Paisley Cox in 21st place in a time of 10:13.48. Somerset sixth grader Olivia Cheuvront finished in 11th with a time of 9:42.29.
Pulaski finished second in the boys' 7th and 8th 3K race, led by seventh grader Tristan Langford in second with a time of 11:57.63. Southwestern was in third place, led by eighth grader Kaden Jackson's third place finish in a time of 12:13.26. Somerset Christian finished in fifth, led by eighth grader Gavin Burke in 16th place with a time of 13:05.05. Somerset was led by seventh grader Asher Weddle in 39th with a time of 15:28.56.
Pulaski also finished second in the girls' 7th and 8th 3K race, led by seventh grader Adalynn Murray's second place finish in a time of 12:55.12. Southwestern was in third, being led by seventh grader Savannah Jones' 10th place finish in a time of 14:13.11. Somerset Christian was led by seventh grader Kendyl Morrow in fifth place with a time of 13:43.65, while Somerset was led by seventh grader Julia Poynter in 17th place with a time of 14:59.17.
In the boys' varsity 5000m race, Southwestern finished in fourth place with a total of 107 points. They were led by senior Zabrey Bortz in fifth place with a time of 17:41.06 and sophomore Drew Kelly in 18th place with a time of 18:54.00. Other finishers for the Warriors included freshman Hunter Troxtle in 23rd place with a time of 19:11.05, sophomore Jackson Couch in 39th, sophomore Michael Seiber in 40th, junior Griffin Epperson in 56th, freshman Hayden Cummins in 60th, sophomore Tyler Phelps in 64th and sophomore Bryce Bateman in 73rd.
Somerset finished in ninth with a total of 236 points, led by eighth grader Cameron Underwood in 27th place with a time of 19:39.01 and junior John Lackey in 47th place with a time of 20:50.02. Other finishers included eighth grader Tripp Hoseclaw in 68th, seventh grader Brendan McKnight in 85th place, seventh grader Charlie House in 87th place and senior Charlie Wilson in 95th place.
Pulaski finished in 11th place with a total of 245 points, led by junior Logan Stamper in 29th place with a time of 19:46.57 and junior Landon Stevens in 58th place with a time of 21:27.01. Other finishers included sophomore Cole Barron in 62nd, sophomore Micah Super in 80th and sophomore Tristan Louthen in 100th.
Somerset Christian was led by junior Isaac Edens in 34th place with a time of 19:59.66. Other finishers for the Cougars included junior Conrad Martin in 76th and freshman Liam Sexton in 109th.
In the girls' varsity 5000m race, Pulaski County was the top local finisher, finishing in fifth place with a point total of 121. The Maroons were led by senior Sydney Martin in 21st place with a time of 22:33.36 and sophomore Hannah Murray in 23rd with a time of 22:39.31. Other finishers included sophomore Gracie Burton in 29th with a time of 23:27.95, freshman Maliyah Swinney in 35th and freshman Hailey Slaven in 69th.
Southwestern was led by sophomore Olivia Huff in 22nd with a time of 22:35.90 and senior Madeline Peterson in 28th with a time of 23:25.30. Other finishers for the Warriors included eighth grader Shelby Lockard in 40th and freshman Caroline Turner in 70th.
Somerset Christian was led by freshman Hayden Webb in 32nd place with a time of 24:36.59 and freshman Mayah Edens in 42nd with a time of 25:32.13. Freshman Zea Smalley finished in 63rd place for the Cougars.
The next local meet will be the Somerset Invitational on Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.