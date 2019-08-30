Warriors let one slip away

Forty-six minutes left in the game, the Southwestern High School boys soccer team held a 3-1 lead over Mercer County High School and had a one-man advantage for the rest of the game after a Titan was red carded in the 18th minute. However, the under-manned Titans scored three unanswered goals in the last 46 minutes to pull off a shocking 4-3 win over the Warriors on Thursday at the Plains.
The score was tied with only 35 seconds left in the match when Mercer County's Jeron Winchester scored at goal, off a pass from Jamie Bordeaux, for the come-from-behind, man-down comeback win.
"I can't think of a time I have been more disappointed with just the effort overall," Southwestern boys soccer coach Sean McBride stated. "I don't know who that team was in the second half. It was just night and day. I don't know why we quit, but there was nothing."
"I am almost speechless right now," McBride continued. "I can't believe what I just experienced. I know we are young and inexperienced, but you have got to learn to play with the lead and play the same way the entire 80 minutes. There were times out there where the kids were letting their emotions get the best of them and it got them out of their games, as individuals. Mercer County played great especially being a man down. It looked like we were a man down."
In the 11th minute, Southwestern junior John Noyola scored on a booming crossing shot from 27 yards out from the right side of the field. Warrior junior Carson Albright had the assist after he pulled down a transition pass from Dylan Stevens.
Mercer County junior Sammy Berger scored from the top of the box at the 13-minute mark to tie the game at 1-1.
In the 17th minute, Southwestern junior Juan Contrares scored on a rebound shot from 10 yards out after a Carson Albright shot attempt. Contrares' score put the Warriors up 2-1.
In the 18th minute, Mercer County went one man down after senior Hunter Booth received two yellow cards resulting in a red card.
Southwestern went up 3-1 off a penalty kick in the 34th minute. Carson Albright got fouled in the box and later capitalized for the PK score after he shot to right side of goal after faking left.
Mercer County pulled within a goal at 3-2 in the 48th minute. Titans' junior Jeron Winchester scored on a sharp cross from the left baseline.
In the 55th minute, Mercer County took a short-range shot that hit the right goal post, and on their header rebound attempt Warrior keeper Caleb Seward caught the ball to end the score attempt.
Noyola and Riley Whitis had good shot attempts in final 25 minutes of the match.
In the 66th minute, Mercer County's Winchester boomed a 20-yarder from the top right corner of the box to knot the score at 3-3.
Southwestern (2-3-2) will travel to North Laurel on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
