Warriors look to bounce back at Madison Central

After suffering their first loss of the 2020 season last week, the No. 9 Southwestern Warriors will look to get back on track tonight versus the Madison Central Indians.
Southwestern started the season off with six consecutive wins before losing to crosstown rival Pulaski County by a 15-12 margin last Friday night at the Reservation. The Warriors, with the loss, fell to 6-1 overall and will go into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the district.
2020 has been a struggle for Madison Central, as they sport an overall record of 1-5 heading into this evening's game in Richmond. The Indians downed Lafayette in their first game of the season, but they have lost five games in a row since that season-opening victory.
Jason Foley's boys are going to use last week's heartbreaking loss as a teaching tool for the postseason. Southwestern has had plenty of experience in close games in 2020, but a win just wasn't meant to be last Friday at the Reservation.
"We want to win every game and we don't like losing, but when it happens, you must learn from it, grow from it, and respond," Foley began. "That is what we intend on doing. We must respond and use it as motivation going forward as we head toward playoffs. All year, we had won the close games. This is the first time we didn't finish the job, and we must not let it happen again."
The Warriors will need to continue working on not making mental mistakes down the stretch. Foley also wanted to stress the importance of leaving the red zone with points on the board, which is something Southwestern failed to do last week on multiple occasions.
"Last week was a game where we had some costly penalties at crucial times that changed the outcome of the game," stated the second-year Southwestern football coach. "We also must finish in the red zone against good competition, and that's something we didn't do well in the Pulaski game."
The Warriors have put last week into the rearview mirror and are now focused on a non-district contest versus the Indians, who are looking to get some positive momentum going after a 1-5 start to the year.
Madison Central scored 21 points in their inaugural game of the year, but since that game, the Indians haven't scored above 15 points in any of their last five ballgames. Coming into tonight, the Indians are averaging 12.3 points per contest. The Indian offense, which averages 106.5 rushing yards per game and 70.3 passing yards per contest, was held scoreless in a 21-0 shutout loss to Bryan Station a week ago.
At the quarterback position, Madison Central has utilized Nathan Storie and Canon Scenters throughout the year. Storie, who is the Indians' second-leading rusher with 185 yards and two scores on 39 attempts, is 23 of 53 for 303 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Scenters is 15 of 35 for 119 yards and two interceptions in 2020.
The Indians' top rusher on the year is Blake Snyder, who has 210 yards on 46 attempts. Adrien Parks has chimed in with 173 yards on 29 rushes. Neither running back has found the end zone this season.
Southwestern was held to a season-low 12 points a week ago in their three-point loss to Pulaski County, but they're still averaging 28.3 points per game. The Warriors are hoping to get back on track with a big offensive night against an Indian defensive unit that gives up 24 points per contest.
The Warriors are going to continue to work on their balance between the running and passing game. Heading into game No. 8, Southwestern is racking up 252.3 rushing yards contest and 89 passing yards per game.
"Madison Central has a solid offensive and defensive line," said Foley. "They are good in the box defensively, so from an offensive standpoint, we must be disciplined in our assignments to move the football like we want. We will need a good run-pass balance in the game."
Coming into tonight, Warrior running back Tanner Wright needs just 89 more yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards on the season. If Wright reaches his normal average of 130 rushing yards per game, it should not be a problem for the Southwestern junior.
Tonight's game will be the sixth meeting between the Indians and the Warriors. Southwestern leads the series, 4-1, and has won the last three matchups over Madison Central.
Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Richmond. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
