Coming off an offensive onslaught in a 11-1 victory over Western Hills, the Southwestern Warriors were back in action on Wednesday, taking on the Barren County Trojans in the Warriors' finale at Taylor County's Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic. Southwestern battled in their finale at the event, even holding the lead in the contest in the middle innings. However, the Trojans scored four runs in the final few innings to eventually get away with a victory, with the Warriors falling by a score of 5-4.
Southwestern was led by two RBI's from Jonah Brock, as well as one apiece from Braden Morrow and Cameron Shipp. Shipp, Caleb Ramsey and Morrow led the Warriors with two hits in the contest. Morrow also got the start on the mound, pitching five innings and only allowing one run to come home, while striking out three batters. Barren County was led by two RBI's from sophomore Sutton Hyde, while junior pitcher Braxton Jenkins got the win for the Trojans, pitching three innings and striking out three.
Southwestern falls to 5-8 with the loss, with the Warriors scheduled to be back in action on Monday where they will travel to face district opponent McCreary Central at 6 p.m.
