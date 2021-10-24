Warriors, Nathanael Turner finish region runners up

Local cross country teams competed in their post-season regional championships on Saturday, with the Class AAA meet at Lexington's Masterson Station, and the Class A and Class AA meets at Monticello's Cave Lake.
The Southwestern High School boys cross county team finished as runners up in the Class AAA Region 7 Cross County Championships. The Warriors scored 72 points and finished behind Madison Central's winning 36 points.
For the Warriors, junior Nathanael Turner placed second with a 5,000-meter time of 16:48, and senior Trevor Hansen placed fifth with a time of 17:11. Other Southwester runners were Caleb Perrin - 18:42, Zabrey Bortz - 19:11, Kannon Cundiff - 19:21, Jon Cole - 20:08, and Isaac Turner - 20:44.
The Pulaski County boys placed 7th in the Class AAA Region 7 meet and were led by Logan Stamper with a 35th place finish and a 20:49 clocking . Other Pulaski County runners were Jackson Stogsdill - 21:14, Owen Lewis - 21:05, Tyler Wilkinson - 22:18, Norman Gibaszek - 23:42, Michael Bradley - 23:59, and Gunnar Catron - 27:05.
In the Class AAA Region 7 girls meet, Pulaski County placed fourth with 88 points and Southwestern placed fifth with 103 points.
For Pulaski County, eighth-grader Maggie Bertram placed fifth with a time of 19:55, and junior Alex Cundiff placed 11th at 21:17. Other Lady Maroons runners were Hannah Murray - 21:41, Addison Cundiff - 22:26, Gracie Burton - 24:30, Kenedy Hamilton - 25:00, and Haley Slaven - 30:28.
The Southwestern girls were led by senior Kate Golden with a fourth place finish and a 5,000-meter clocking of 19:50. Other Lady Warriors runners were Madeline Peterson - 21:30, Olivia Huff - 22:40, Kathryn Carrington - 23:54, Sidney Hansen - 24:28, Allison Taylor - 25:07, and Claire Peterson - 25:19.
In the Class A Region 6 meet in Monticello, the Somerset High School boys placed fourth. Somerset sophomore Jason Escobar-Lopez placed fourth with a 5,000-meter time of 19:04, and senior Arrlie Escobar-Lopez placed 19th at 20:46. Other Somerset runners were Noah Prather - 21:41, John Lackey - 22:00, Cooper Neikirk - 23:09, Jason Kinnear - 27:08.
For the Somerset girls in the Class A Region 6 meet, senior Emily Ham placed 30th with a time of 29:25. Other Somerset runners were Isabella Mckenzie - 31:54, Reina Wesley - 36:20, and Ariana Childrey - 36:37.
In the Class AA Region 5 meet, the Wayne County boys were led by seven-grader Taren Jones with a 38th place finish and a 5,000-meter time of 20:09, and eighth-grader Kru Abbott with a time of 25:15. Other Cardinals runners were Seth Flynn - 25:32, Colson Vaughn - 28:21, and Skylar Jackson - 29:29.
In the girls Class AA Region 5 race, eighth-grader Emily Shearer placed 10th with a time of 23:01.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
