After a pitching duel on Monday evening for the Warriors, Southwestern was back at home hosting a district doubleheader. First up for the home team was the Wayne County Lady Cards, with the Warriors looking for the series sweep. Southwestern couldn’t manage much offense in their 2-1 victory over the Lady Cards on Monday evening but were hoping for a much better result on the offensive side of things on Tuesday.
Turns out, coming back home was the perfect remedy for the Southwestern offense, as they scored early and often in this one. The game was over in just four innings of play, as the Warriors came away with a 16-1 win to earn the season sweep of Wayne County.
Two quick outs started off the top of the first inning, with Sidney Hansen recording her first strikeout of the evening. Wayne County then struck their first hit of the contest, a single on a line drive to center field by junior Cami Debord. That runner was stranded there following a fly out.
The first batter up for the home team in the bottom of the frame flew out, although it was awhile after that before another out was recorded. Lexi Martin hit the first base hit for the Warriors on pop fly single to right field before Kylie Dalton hammered a shot into left field that was gone as soon as it left the bat, giving her a two run home run and putting the Warriors on the board early 2-0.
Hansen grabbed a double to put another Southwestern player right back into scoring position, as the scoring for the Warriors wasn’t done yet. An RBI double by Jordyn McDonald scored the third run for the home team. An RBI single was then smacked by Arabella Lowery on a ground ball into center field, scoring the fourth run of the inning. The fifth and final run was then scored on an RBI double by Raegan Peters that dropped in right field, giving Southwestern a 5-0 lead after one inning of action.
A single by sophomore Breanna Burnette began the top of the second inning for the Lady Cards, with sophomore Alexis Coyle then reaching following an error. Both runners then managed to make it into scoring position. Burnette was able to then score the lone run of the contest for Wayne County, making it to home following a wild pitch. The Warriors retired the side with no more runs making it across however.
Two straight singles by Brynn Troxell and Martin began the bottom of the frame with the top of the order coming up huge. After a walk on Dalton, A two RBI double by Hansen to center field scored the sixth and seventh runs of the game. Another two RBI double, this one by McDonald to center field, made the score 9-1 in favor of the Warriors, although they were far from done in the inning.
A walk on Abigayle Peters with one out loaded the bases again when an RBI sacrifice fly by Hanah Ellis scored another run for Southwestern, making it 10-1. A two RBI single into left field by Troxell gave the Warriors 12 runs for the game. Following another RBI double, this one from Martin into left field, the scoring was finally done for the Warriors in the inning, although they had already built a 13-1 lead.
The Lady Cards managed one hit in the top of the third, a single by Cami Debord into center field, but were retired shortly after. Hansen then began the bottom of the third with another double into left field. An RBI sacrifice fly by Lowery made the score 14-1 with Raegan Peters stepping up to bat with two outs. Peters then hit a blast to left field that bounced on top of the outfield wall and went out of play, resulting in a home run that made the score 15-1. Another single was hit by Abigayle Peters before the side was retired, one run away from ending this game.
Two strikeouts by Hansen in the top of the fourth retired the Lady Cardinals quickly, as Southwestern just needed one run to win the contest. A double by Troxell began the bottom of the frame, with the winning run already in scoring position. With one out, the Cards intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases. A high hit by McDonald then made it just deep enough to score the winning run, with her walk-off sacrifice fly giving Southwestern a 16-1 victory in four innings.
Southwestern was led by four RBI’s from McDonald, with Troxell, Dalton, Hansen, Lowery and Raegan Peters all contributing two apiece. Ellis and Martin each had one RBI as well. Dalton and Raegan Peters both hit a home run in the contest. Hansen pitched a complete game on the mound, going all four innings and allowing just three hits and one run while striking out three. Wayne County was led by two hits from Cami Debord.
Southwestern improved to 9-9 with the win.
