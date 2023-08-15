Tuesday night, the Southwestern Lady Warriors hosted a district rival in the Wayne County Lady Cardinals at home. The Warriors began the season with a 3-0 shutout victory over Danville last week and were looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023 season.
The Warriors were able to do just that, with a fierce offensive attack scoring six total goals en route to a 6-1 victory for Southwestern.
The game started with a quick goal from senior Cheyenne Phillips in the third minute of the ball game, with the goal assisted by junior Jessalyn Flynn. In the seventh minute of the contest, junior defender Destiny Sadler found the left corner of the net for her goal to make it 2-0 for the home team. That goal was assisted by sophomore Emma Sears. In the 14th minute of the contest, the Warriors continued their solid start to the game with another goal, as freshman Riley Thurman added a goal assisted by junior Ansley Mounce. The half ended with a 3-0 Warriors lead.
The second half had the Warriors continuing to look good on offense. Just four minutes into the half junior Emma Sears had her shot and made it, with Flynn grabbing her second assist of the evening. Thurman added her second goal of the night in the 65th minute, with that goal being assisted by junior Cadie Layne. The Warriors scored their final goal of the ball game in the 69th minute, with Sears scoring her second goal off a third assist by Flynn.
Southwestern changed their goalie to Chloe Brotherton to finish off the game. Wayne County added a goal in the 73rd minute to prevent the shutout off a shot by senior Jasmine Davis, with the assist going to sophomore Kelley Valsquez.
The Warriors won the game 6-1 off of two goals apiece from Thurman and Sears, with one apiece coming from Phillips and Sadler. They are now 2-0 on the season. The Warriors will host South Laurel on Thursday evening for their next game. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m.
