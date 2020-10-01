Warriors open up district play on the road

After a two-game homestand, the Southwestern Warriors will travel east to London, where they will open up Class 5A District 8 play versus the North Laurel Jaguars.
No. 7 Southwestern heads into their district opener after three come-from-behind victories to begin the 2020 season. After overcoming three second-half deficits, Jason Foley’s boys are 3-0 heading into a two-game road trip at North Laurel and Whitley County.
The Warriors have had some close calls in their first three games of the year, as they have won those games by a combined five points. Southwestern opened the year with a one-point triumph over Wayne County before back-to-back two-point wins over George Rogers Clark and Knox Central. In total, the Warriors have outscored their opponents by a margin of 79-74.
Foley, who is in his second year as the head football coach at Southwestern, believes that his team’s early-season battles will benefit his team in district play. The Warrior coach has also seen some things that he likes, including the strong play from the defense and the offensive rushing attack.
“We have been in three early-season battles so far that I think will help to prepare us for the tough games in district play,” began Foley. “Every game in the district is a big challenge, and we know that we have to be playing our best football to get wins in this district.”
“I've seen many things I like about our team,” Foley continued. “Our defense is getting better each week, and our special team play and kicking game have improved. Offensively, our rushing attack has been strong all year, and we feel we will only get better with many young players contributing.”
After a 24-point loss to Lincoln County to begin the year, North Laurel has tallied two consecutive wins over Perry County Central and South Laurel to move to 2-1 on the year. The Jaguars earned a 47-14 win over crosstown rival South Laurel last week, allowing them to start district action with a ‘W’ in the win column.
North Laurel comes into their fourth game of the season averaging 39.7 points per game. The Jaguars are averaging 107.3 passing yards per game and 246.7 rushing yards per contest.
In the running game, North Laurel will lean on the pair of Grant Woods and Jacob Bowman. Woods has 31 attempts for 271 yards and three scores, while Bowman has 171 yards and a lone touchdown on 25 carries.
The Jaguars are led at the quarterback position by freshman Tucker Warren, who is 26 of 39 on the year for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Warren also has carried the ball 25 times for 131 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Through the air, Warren will look for Brodey Brinks, who leads the team with 89 yards on five receptions. Jack Chappell has ten receptions for 86 yards, while Gavin Hurst has 69 yards on six catches.
The Warrior defense, which is giving up 24.6 points per game, has played a pivotal role in the team’s three victories this season, and they will have to rise to the occasion tonight against the Jaguars’ run-heavy offense. Rowan Pennington is Southwestern’s leading tackler after three games in the books, but the Warriors are getting some big stops from Cody Harmon, Dylan Asher, Heagon Galloway, and Christian Kelly.
Southwestern, offensively, has accumulated 854 of their total 995 offensive yards on the ground this year. The Warriors are averaging 26.3 points per contest.
So far in 2020, the three-headed running back monster of Tanner Wright, Giddeon Brainard, and Connor Crisp has gotten the job done for the Warriors. Wright leads the charge with 436 yards and three scores on 61 carries, while Brainard has 22 attempts for 178 yards and six touchdowns. Crisp has chimed in with 131 yards and one score on 19 carries.
Wide receiver Maison Hibbard has started the first three games of the year at quarterback due to a preseason injury to projected starting quarterback Chandler Crabtree. Crabtree did come in and play some quarterback in the second half of last week’s win over Knox Central, and he should be good to go this evening versus the Jaguars.
“The Jungle,” which is home to the Jaguars, is always a tough place to play at. According to Foley, his team must be ready for different offensive sets and a fundamentally sound Jaguar defense.
“North Laurel is a very good football team,” Foley said. “They are well-rounded offensively with both power sets and the spread game. Defensively, they play sound-fundamental football. They fly around and make plays. It's a road game, and it’s always a tough place to play. We must play our best game so far to come out of there with a win.”
Tonight will be the 11th meeting between the two schools, as the Warriors lead the series by a 6-4 margin. North Laurel won the last meeting over Southwestern last season, leaving the Reservation with a 21-13 victory.
This evening’s game between Southwestern and North Laurel is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. in London. The contest will be aired live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter — @MChilders_22
