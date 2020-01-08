Warriors pick up road win over Garrard County

LANCASTER - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 60-33 road win over Garrard County High School on Tuesday.
The Warriors were led in scoring by senior post player Brayden Sims with 13 points. Cole Dysinger and Andrew Smith both scored 11 points each. Hunter Coffey scored 8 points, Andrew jones scored 7 points, Chase Eastham scored 6 points, and Tanner McKee scored 4 points.
Southwestern (10-5) will host district foes McCreary Central on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Wigwam.
