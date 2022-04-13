Warriors pound out a district win over McCreary

The Southwestern High School baseball team needed two things going into Wednesday's district match-up. The Warriors needed a win and, more than anything, they needed to get a game in.
They got both at Warrior Stadium, on Wednesday, with a 15-1 district blowout win over McCreary Central High School.
After three rainouts and a snowout, the Warriors had not played a game of baseball since Friday, April 8. Until Wednesday, the Warriors had not won a game in the month of April.
"We definitely needed to get back in the swing of things and playing a little bit of ball," Southwestern High School baseball coach Michael Gover stated. "In baseball, it's going at it every day and getting the repetition."
"After being off four or five days off, you usually come out pretty rusty," Gover stated. "I was real happy to see us come out tonight and jump right out of gate to score runs. We put a lot of pressure on them from the get go. So, that was good to see."
The Warriors scored multiple runs in their four at bats with the game ending via mercy rule in the middle of the fifth inning.
Southwestern scored four runs in the first inning. Wyatt Morgan hit an RBI sacrifice popout down the right field foul line to score Kolton Durham. Tyler Pumphrey doubled to the right center field wall to score Jonas Gallagher. Pumphrey later scored off a pitcher's balk. Caleb Ramsey grounded out to second base to score Ben Howard.
In the second frame, the Warriors added two more runs. Gallagher grounded out to shortstop to score Cameron Shipp. Jayce Gager scored off a wild pitch.
Southwestern exploded for five runs in the third inning and sent 10 batters to the plate. Ramsey singled to right field to score Pumphrey and Howard. Later, Ramsey scored on a wild pitch. Durham hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Shipp. Gager scored on a Raiders' pitching balk.
Finally in the fourth inning, Southwestern put four more runs on the board. Hayen Hall singled to right field to score Howard. Ramsey scored on a wild pitch. Durham grounded out to score Hall. Gallagher singled to centerfield to score Gager.
On the mound for the Warriors, Jonas Gallagher pitched a solid five innings and only allowed one hit and no earned runs. Gallagher struck out eight batters in the game.
"Jonas was very solid, and he's pitched very well for us all year," Gover stated. "He's a kid, that's a gamer. He'll go out, he'll challenge the strike zone and throw a lot of strikes. In high school baseball, you throw a lot of strikes, get a lot of ground balls and hitters will get themselves out."
For Southwestern, Caleb Ramsey had a hit, drove in three runs and scored two runs, Jonas Gallagher had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Tyler Pumphrey had two doubles, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Kolton Durham had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Ben Howard had a hit and scored three runs. Jayce Gager had a hit and scored three runs. Cameron Shipp had a hit and scored two runs.
Southwestern (4-11, 1-0) will host Corbin on Thursday and travel to McCreary Central on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
