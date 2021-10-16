Warriors pound South Laurel

LONDON - For the fifth time in eight games, the Southwestern High School football team has racked up over 50 points in a game. On Friday night, South Laurel High School was the unfortunate victim of the Warriors' powerful play in a 56-0 district beatdown.
And while the sixth-ranked Warriors were well off their state-leading 350 rushing yards per game against the Cardinals, Southwestern put the game into mercy-rule running clock with 10:04 still left in the first half and their defense allowed only 62 yards.
The Warriors had five different players score rushing touchdowns, two different receivers score TDs, and a defensive blocked punt score.
Warrior junior Tanner Wright scored from 47 yards out for the Warriors' first score on their first offensive play of the game. Three minutes later, sophomore quarterback Collin Burton hit junior Maison Hibbard for a 31-yard passing touchdown.
Still in the first quarter, Southwestern senior Giddeon Brainard scored from 26 yards out. Southwestern junior defender Maddox Mink recovered a block punt for a touchdown to put the Warriors up 28-0. Senior Connor Crisp scored the Warriors' fifth unanswered score on a 35-yard TD run.
In the second quarter, Southwestern sophomore Christian Walden ran seven yards for a touchdown. Right before the halftime break, Burton threw his second touchdown pass on a 46-yard strike to junior JJ Hutchinson.
With the game well in hand and time quickly running out, Southwestern sophomore running back Lucas McKee scored on a 16-yard touchdown run.
For the game, Collin Burton completed three passes for 109 yards with two TDs. The Warriors top ball carriers Tanner Wright, Giddeon Brainard, Connor Crisp, and Christian Walden all scored touchdowns on two or less carries each. Junior kicker Caleb Moore was perfect on the night hitting all eight of his PATs.
South Laurel quarterback Landry Collett completed nine passes for 64 yards. Running back Bradley Elza rushed 19 times for 33 yards. Ashton Garland caught three passes fro 45 yards, while Hunter Bundy caught five passes for 23 yards
Southwestern (7-1, 3-0) will battle Pulaski County High School next Friday for the district's top seed. Meanwhile, South Laurel (1-8, 0-3) will host Whitley County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor. Stats courtesy of Michael Gregg of Lake Cumberland Sports.
