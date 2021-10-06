Warriors rally late to win district title

After falling behind 1-0 in the seventh minute of the 48th District Boys Soccer Tournament championship game, on Tuesday at the Plains, Southwestern rallied to score four unanswered goals in the final 52 minutes of the match to claim the program's 10th straight district title.
Warriors veteran coach Sean McBride has been at the helm of the program for the entire decade of all those district titles, but he was not particularly pleased with the play of his team after winning their 10th straight district gold trophy.
"Tonight, we did not play good in the first half," McBride stated. "We played better in the second half. We scored four goals, but we only earned one goal. We lucked into three of those goals. We definitely have to play better."
In the seventh minute of the district final tilt, Wayne County senior Aaron Hesse headed the ball into the net from close range after receiving a perfect corner kick assist from senior Jese Tiul Chub.
Five minutes later, the Warriors responded with the equalizer in the 12th minute of the match. Southwestern junior Rami El-Halawany scored from close range on a rebound off a Hayden Shadoan pass from 20 yards out.
Early in the second half, Southwestern scored a flurry of back-to-back goals to take a commanding 3-1 lead. In the 44th minute, junior Jack Wilson hit a close-range crossing shot finding the top left corner of the goal.
Less than 60 seconds later, senior Hayden Shadoan bombed a shot from 18 yards out that caromed off Wayne County junior keeper Daniel Balmori's hands. Balmori had five saves on the night.
With four minutes left in the match, Southwestern junior Jimmy Taylor scored at goal off a nice assist from Jack Wilson.
For the match, Southwestern outshot Wayne County 17 to 6. However, the Cardinals were held to only two shots in the second half.
"In the first half, our decision making was killing us," McBride complained "People were not being aggressive in the air, and some kids kept accepting the ball with their backs to the goal. Our decision making has to get better, and if we want to be competitive in games next week - we are going to have to play much much better. ""Wayne County played their butts off and they are a good team," McBride concluded. "I am glad we won, but Wayne County outworked us tonight."
For Southwestern, Hayden Shadoan led the team with five shot attempts, while Jack Wilson had three attempts. Dante Cabalero, Jimmy Taylor, Mohammed Abd and Ryan Vu had two attempts each.
For Wayne County, Kevin Rosales had two attempts, while Jese Tiul Chub, Donavan Perez and Aaron Hesse had one shot attempt each.
Players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Aaron Hesse, Aiden Tucker, Aden Perez, and Luis Balmori from Wayne County High School; and Hayden Shadoan, Gavin Lawson, Dante Cabalero, Jack Wilson and Mohammed Abd from Southwestern High School.
Southwestern (10-7-1) and Wayne County (4-11-2) will both advance to the 12th Region Boys Soccer Tournament next week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
