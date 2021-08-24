Warriors rebound from loss with perfect win

The Southwestern Lady Warriors, coming off a loss to Madison Southern, returned to their home pitch for a game against McCreary Central. The loss appeared to motivate them on this night, as 9 different players scored, en route to a 10-0 victory that ended the game early due to the mercy rule.
The action started fast and furious within the first minute, as reigning district player of the year Carrine Souders scored the first goal of the game after a failed cross attempt, from about 5 yards out (the assist going to Kelsey Miller). Fast forward 2 minutes, and a goal was scored by Miller from close to the goal, with an assist given to Ashlan Cunnigan.
In the 6th minute, the 3rd goal was scored by Rebekah Clark from about 5 yards out, after a beautiful cross over on her defender (and assist #2 on the day from Cunnigan). Another 2 minutes later, and Kelsey Miller had her 2nd goal of the game, on the assist from Sydney Jones, and with it SW's 4th goal of the game, again from about 5 yards out.
By this point in the game, Southwestern began rotating in some of the bench players, giving them very valuable playing time early in the season. In the 14th minute, the 5th goal in this game was scored by Josie Traver from about 5 yards out off an assist from Jadyn Campbell. The last goal of the 1st half was scored in the 28th minute by Campbell, from about 2 yards shy of the goal off an assist from Jessalyn Flynn. After a missed penalty kick in the 32nd minute by Southwestern, and one of the only saves needed in the game by Southwestern GK Riley Sumner, the teams headed into the halftime break with the score 6-0 in favor of Southwestern.
The second half started off with action aplenty, as in the 43rd minute, a lob kick from SW's Ella Vaught from about 20 yards out (with the assist going to Vanessa Cortez) turned into a goal, marking Southwestern's 7th goal of the day. Only minutes later, in the 46th minute to be exact, Reagan Brummet, with the crowd behind her, put in goal number 8 for the game for the Lady Warriors (with Jones 2nd assist of the game), this too from about 5 yards out, and thus, anticipation was building for the possible mercy rule victory for the Warriors (In high school soccer, a mercy rule occurs when a team is ahead by 10 goals at any point in the 2nd half).
Only a minute later, goal number nine was scored for the home-standing Warriors, as Sumner (wearing number 31) hit the back of the net from 5 yards out, with an assist going to Vanessa Cortez. Then in the 53rd minute, Kate Hutchinson (assisted by Lauren Tyler) scored from 10 yards out, as the mercy rule was enacted, making the Lady Warriors the victors with a perfect 10-0 W. A very efficient and dominating performance by the Warriors tonight, the loss in their previous game seemingly giving them plenty of motivation to play almost perfect soccer tonight!
The Lady Warriors have an 8 day layoff now, as they will return to action next Tuesday, August 31st at 8 PM, as they will welcome in the visiting Lady Rebels of Boyle County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.