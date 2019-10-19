Warriors remain in playoff hunt with win over South Laurel

LONDON — For Southwestern, last night’s contest at South Laurel was a must-win game.
It was mission accomplished for Jason Foley and the Southwestern Warriors, as they claimed a 38-20 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals last night in London.
With the 18-point triumph over the Cardinals, Southwestern earned themselves a spot in next month’s state playoffs. The Warriors upped their overall mark to 3-5 on the year, but more importantly, grabbed their first district win of the 2019 season.
Paced by three 100-yard rushing performances from Chase Doan, Austin Barnes, and Tanner Wright, Southwestern’s offense was able to put up a season-high 38 points. Doan led the way with 135 yards and four touchdowns, while Wright tallied 119 yards and Barnes rushed for 116 yards and two scores.
Over the course of the first half of play, Southwestern jumped out to a 14-0 advantage over the Cardinals on a pair of touchdown runs from Doan. The Cardinals got on the board on the final play of the half, cutting the Warrior lead to 14-6 at the intermission.
Barnes gave the Warriors a 20-6 lead in the early minutes of the third period on a 16-yard touchdown run. South Laurel would get on the board a few minutes later on a 45-yard touchdown pass, lessening the Southwestern lead to six points at 20-14.
Another pair of touchdown runs from Doan allowed the Warriors to pull out to a 32-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Cardinals answered back with a long touchdown run to cut it to 32-20, but a Barnes three-yard touchdown run sealed the deal for Southwestern, making the score, 38-20.
The Warriors not only tallied a season-high in points, but they racked up a whopping 447 yards of offense. 414 of those yards came on the ground, while 33 yards cams through the air.
Last night’s win in London was huge for Foley and company, as it earned a playoff berth for the Warriors. The victory was also Southwestern’s 13th straight triumph over South Laurel.
Southwestern will finish up their District 8 slate next Friday, when they will travel across town to face the Pulaski County Maroons. Pulaski County has already wrapped up the top seed for the playoffs.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter
— @MChilders_22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.