Warriors roll to another blowout win

NICHOLASVILLE -- For the second week in a row, the Southwestern Warriors (2-0) steamrolled over an opponent behind their bruising running attack.
The Warriors racked up 308 rushing yards and got touchdowns from four different players in the first half Friday and never looked back, rolling to a dominant 55-25 win over West Jessamine (0-1).
After racking up 543 total yards in their win over Madison Southern last week, the Warriors rolled up more than 500 yards on West, finishing with 522 total yards in the game.
Six Warriors found the endzone on the night.
Senior Dylan Bland and junior Tanner Wright had two touchdowns each, while Josh Walden, Giddeon Brainard, Hayden Burton and Connor Crisp had one TD apiece.
Bland and Brainard lead the way for Southwestern on the ground.
Bland finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on only two carries, while Brainard had 112 Yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
This one looked like it would be a shootout early on.
As they did last week, the Warriors again found themselves quickly trailing in this one.
West needed only three plays to get on the scoreboard.
Quarterback Jacob Jones hit Ernest Stanfield with a 10-yard pass across the middle and the speedy senior raced 64 yards for the touchdown to give the Colts a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
But just as quickly, Southwestern answered with a three-play drive of its own to tie the game at 7-7 when Wright gashed the Colts defense for a 54-yard touchdown for the Warriors.
West Jessamine took advantage of a short field to regain the lead after recovering a fumbled punt by the Warriors on the 6-yard line.
Four plays later Jones edged into the endzone on a quarterback keeper to put West on top 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
But from that point on it was all Southwestern as the Warriors proceeded to score on their next possessions to blow the game wide open.
The offensive explosion began when Bland broke off an 85-yard touchdown run thanks to a crushing block by Wright at the line of scrimmage to give Southwestern the lead for good at 14-13.
Three minutes later Walden picked up his first TD of the season on a 40-yard run off left tackle to make it 21-14 Southwestern.
With just under three minutes left in the first half, Brainard found the endzone on a 21-yard run to make it 27-13.
Burton rounded out the first half scoring by capping off a six-play drive with a 2-yard quarterback keeper with just 13 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 33-13 cushion at the half.
Any thoughts of a Colts comeback were put to rest quickly when Crisp took the opening kickoff of the second half, 78-yards to the house to extend the Warriors lead to 40-13.
The sixth consecutive score for Southwestern came on Bland's second TD of the game, this time from 16-yards out to make it 47-13.
With Coach Jason Foley substituting freely, the Colts offense finally began to pick up.
Jones capped off a 9-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to pull the Colts to within 47-19 late in the third quarter.
Southwestern extended its lead to 55-19 inside the final minute of the third quarter when Wright took a pitchout from freshman quarterback Ryan Anderson and raced untouched into the endzone to put the game into a running clock situation.
West closed out the scoring with a 10-yard Jones to Carter pass in the fourth quarter to make the final 55-25.
The Warriors look to go 3-0 on the season when they take on Simon Kenton at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at the Reservation.
