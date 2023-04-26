Coming off a victory against McCreary Central, the Southwestern Warriors hit the road to take on the Lady Raiders in their district series finale, looking to go a perfect 6-0 for the season. Southwestern had the game wrapped after the second inning after leading by eight runs, before going on to win the ball game by a score of 18-4 in five innings.
The Warriors were led by three RBI's apiece from Kylie Dalton, Raegan Peters and Abigail Whitescarver, with Dalton hitting a home run as well and coming just a triple shy of the cycle. Brynn Troxell, Arabella Lowery and Macie Gwin each had two RBI's, while Jordyn McDonald added one of her own. Sidney Hansen and Raegan Peters handled the pitching duties in this one, with the duo combining to allow just seven hits and four runs with just two walks. McCreary Central was led by an RBI apiece from senior Jayci Bell and junior Victoria Murphy.
Southwestern improves to 12-12 with the win and clinches the number one seed for the 48th District Tournament. They will be back in action on Thursday as they host the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets at 6 p.m.
