After picking up its first win of the season last week on the road over Belfry, Southwestern was looking to build on that momentum Friday against a tough undefeated Mercer County team on the road in Harrodsburg.
And for the second straight week, the Warriors used a quick start, getting three first-half touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead, then behind a dominating defensive effort, cruised to the 42-7 win over the Titans (4-1) to move to 2-2 on the season.
The Southwestern defense played an exceptional game, holding a Titans team that came into the contest averaging 39 points per game to only one TD while recording two fumble recoveries and an interception on the night.
And while the Southwestern D played great, perhaps no unit had a better performance on the night than the Warriors’ offensive line.
Seniors Nico Pascarella, Cohl Pierce, Cooper Garmon, Tyler Russell and sophomore Deven LeClercq simply dominated the Titans all night long, opening gaping holes for Southwestern running backs and quarterback Collin Burton the entire game.
That allowed the Warriors to rack up 436 rushing yards on 44 carries for an average of almost 10 yards per carry.
Caden Cunnagin had a moster game offensively with a combined 174 yards on the night. The senior carried the ball six times for 127 yards on the ground, including a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He also caught three passes for another 52 yards.
Walden finished the night with 115 yards and a touchdown, while Braxton Walters added 40 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Burton was six of ten for 87 yards and a touchdown through the air in the contest.
The fist quarter got off to a bit of a rocky start for Southwestern.
The Warriors looked to be on their way to an opening-drive touchdown for the second straight week but a Christian Walden fumble at the 15-yard line ended the threat.
That was the only slip up of the night for the Warriors though.
On Mercer County’s second play of the game, the Warriors’ defense came through, forcing a Mercer fumble to give the ball back to the offense at the 19-yard line.
This time Southwestern didn’t shoot itself in the foot, needing only four plays for Walters to find the end zone from five yards out to give the Warriors a quick 7-0 lead after the Jayce Gager PAT.
On Mercer’s second possession the Southwestern defense came through again, forcing Titan’s quarterback Thaddeus Mays to cough up the football which was recovered by Owen Campbell at the 47-yard line.
The Warriors wasted no time taking advantage of the turnover.
They methodically marched down field on an 8-play drive which ended with Walden’s sixth touchdown of the year from 10-yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 after Gager’s PAT.
It remained that way until late in the second quarter.
After Mercer drove into Southwestern territory inside the last two minutes of the half, the Warriors defense once again stood tall, holding the Titan’s on downs to give the offense once more opportunity for points.
Taking over on the their own 35-yard line, the Warriors hurry-up offense quickly drove down to the Mercer three-yard line with only 5.9 seconds remaining in the half.
After a timeout, Walters swept around left end for his second touchdown of the night, and fourth of the season, to put Southwestern up at the half, 21-0 after Gager’s third PAT of the night.
Southwestern struck quickly in the second half. Cunnagin’s 75-yard scamper for the touchdown on the Warriors’ third play of the half extended the lead to 28-0 after the Gager PAT.
The Titan’s tried to get back into the game on their next possession, driving down to the Southwestern 13-yard line.
But any thoughts of a comeback were quickly extinguished as Owen Campbell picked off a Mays pass in the end zone to end the threat.
Burton capped off a 10-play, five-minute drive for the Warriors with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zachary Hutchinson. A two-point conversion run by Walden extended the lead to 36-0 and put the game into a running clock situation with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter.
Mercer County averted the shutout with a six-yard touchdown run by Mays early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 36-7.
Southwestern tacked on one more score as freshman quarterback Zach Benedict, in his first varsity action at quarterback, raced 30-yards for a touchdown to round out the scoring.
The Warriors return home to the Reservation for only the second time on the season next week as they host North Laurel at 7:30 p.m. in the first district contest for both teams.
