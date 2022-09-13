For the first time in five years, the Southwestern Warriors welcomed in the Somerset Briar Jumpers. Somerset was coming off a huge win at Mercer County on Saturday, while Southwestern was riding high off of an 8-0 win last night against Wayne County.
Somerset was operating with a different roster tonight due to some injuries and a red card issued in their game against Mercer. Southwestern would go up 2-0 against the Jumpers before ultimately prevailing 2-1 over their rivals. Head coach of the Warriors Nick Stringer was pleased with the way his team played in tonight’s game.
“I am happy to be playing against Somerset again and am equally as happy to be coming out with a win,” he stated.
Meanwhile, head coach of the Jumpers Steven Watkins noted that the difficulty of playing short-handed will make his team better in the long run.
“Adversity is going to make us better. Having to play with a different line up was difficult. We are trying to find things that work with our current available players,” he explained.
Somerset started the game with junior Abigail Bowers in goal, while senior Lauren Tyler was in goal for Southwestern. Both young ladies had some tremendous saves and worked extremely hard helping their respective teams.
Somerset had several good looks at the goal in the first half, with one from freshman Haley Combs and another by senior Grace Bruner.
Southwestern looked like they found their offense finally with seniors Jadyn Campbell, Carinne Souders and Ashlan Cunnagin. A shot by Souders would be saved by Bowers for Somerset
In the 29th minute, Cunnagin was the first to put a goal on the board for either team, putting the Warriors in front 1-0. Shortly after the Cunnagin goal, Souders would get the second goal of the night to give Southwestern a 2-0 lead.
Somerset had a free kick near the goal towards the end of the first half that bounced off Lauren Tyler before a Southwestern defender cleared the ball away from the net. As the teams went to the break, the Warriors would be in front 2-0.
At the half, coach Watkins made some changes to his Somerset lineup, putting senior Taya Mills in goal, junior Gracie Burgess up to forward, and Abigail Bowers was put at stopper. This seemed to work because they came out with the intensity they’ve been playing with the first half of the season.
With 25 minutes left to go in the game, Burgess would find the net, trimming the Jumpers’ deficit to just 2-1.
However, Somerset would never really find their groove throughout the rest of the second half, and would fall for only the second time all season with the 2-1 loss to Southwestern.
Southwestern, now 5-3-1, will travel to Boyle County on Thursday, with the game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Somerset, now falling to 7-2-1, will host Barren County on Thursday night, with game time set for 6:30 p.m.
