Southwestern traveled to South Laurel for their penultimate game of the regular season on Tuesday night, heading into the game on a five-game winning streak and playing their best soccer of the season. The Warriors would be able to escape with a 3-2 victory over South Laurel for their sixth-straight victory.
The first goal of the game would be scored by senior Jadyn Campbell in the 8th minute. Two minutes later, South Laurel junior Ella Rison would tie the game up at 1 goal each. The two teams would head into the halftime break tied up 1-1.
In the 45th minute, senior Carinne Souders would score her first goal of the game to put the Warriors up 2-1. No more scores would be registered until the 72nd minute, where Campbell would score her second goal of the game to put Southwestern up 3-1. South Laurel's Rison would score her own second goal with just four minutes left in the game, but the earlier goal by Campbell proved to be the equalizer, with the Warriors winning 3-2.
Southwestern's record now stands at 11-4-1, with their final game of the regular season scheduled for Thursday, where they will travel to McCreary Central for a 6 p.m. start time.
