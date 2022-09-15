Looking back at the 2021 high school football season, it was definitely a magical year for Jason Foley and the Southwestern Warriors.
For the third consecutive year, Southwestern finished as a regional runner-up to Frederick Douglass, finishing the season with an 11-2 record.
However, other than that playoff loss to Douglass, the Warriors would have been undefeated going into that contest, had it not been for a one-point loss — 22-21 — suffered at the hands of Mercer County last year.
Those same Titans will roll into The Reservation on Friday night, as the Warriors look to not only go to 4-0 on the year, but dare we say, maybe will also be looking for a little redemption as well.
Mercer County is 2-2 on the season, but the Titans have won two straight games, including last week’s 17-14 victory over Danville.
Southwestern meanwhile, after its bye week, comes into Friday’s contest a perfect, 3-0 on the year.
Foley says that to get to 4-0 after Friday night, it will take a complete game by his club, because in Mercer County, he sees a team that is beginning to put all the pieces together, and a team that is very, very dangerous.
“This will be a good challenge for us,” stated the Southwestern head coach earlier in the week. “They (Titans) are on a two-game winning streak, and have gotten better each week. They have very good team speed, and many returning lineman from a year ago.”
The Titans are led by Thaddeus Mays, a true dual-threat quarterback, who can hurt teams through the air and on the ground.
To stop the Titans offensively, it all starts with trying to contain Mays, or at least attempt to slow him down.
“He has accounted for 80 percent of their yardage and touchdowns early in the season,” pointed out Foley.
“Defensively, they will give us multiple looks, and it will be very important for us to control the game up front on the line of scrimmage,” Foley added.
The Warriors have once again this season been killing opponents with a prolific ground game, led by senior tailback Tanner Wright.
Wright has rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns in Southwestern’s first three games this season, while Christian Walden has added another 265 yards on the ground and four scores.
For the Warriors to get to 4-0 on Friday evening, like Foley already eluded to, Southwestern must control the line of scrimmage giving Wright, Walden, and company the opportunity to keep that ground and pound attack of Southwestern rolling right along.
So far this year, that has been the case for a Warrior team that has looked impressive in wins over Madison Southern, West Jessamine, and Simon Kenton.
“I feel good at where my team is sitting right now,” pointed out Foley. “We have been on the road in four of five contests early on, when you include the scrimmages. We have been battle tested already early in the season. We are excited to be back on our own turf.”
Kickoff for the Mercer County at Southwestern game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski County (3-1) at Madison Southern (1-3)
The Pulaski County Maroons — fresh off their first loss of the season — a 24-21 setback at Corbin last week — will try to get back on the winning side of the ledger on Friday night in Berea, taking on a very familiar foe.
Johnny Hines and crew will face off against the Madison Southern Eagles on Friday night, resuming a rivalry that quite frankly, hasn’t been very much of a rivalry at all.
Simply put, Pulaski County has owned Madison Southern throughout Hines’ tenure as the Maroons head coach.
This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs, with Hines and the Maroons owning a 12-2 record over Madison Southern, which includes winning the last four games in this series.
For Pulaski County, the formula so far this season has been relatively an easy one — get the ball to Chandler Godby, anyway possible.
Through four games, the PC senior wide receiver has hauled in 32 pass receptions, for 629 yards and seven TD’s. Has there been a better wide receiver over the first month of the season in the state of Kentucky than Chandler Godby? Hines for one doesn’t think so.
Meanwhile the guy throwing the ball to Godby — senior quarterback Brysen Dugger — has quietly had a banner year so far as well in his first season as Pulaski County’s permanent, full-time quarterback.
Dugger has completed 65 of 93 pass attempts for 949 yards, with eight touchdowns against only two interceptions. On the ground, Dugger has been very effective as well, rushing for 117 yards and four TD’s.
Madison Southern meanwhile is off to a rough start at 1-3 on the season, but the Eagles are coming off that lone victory of the year last week, thanks to a 37-6 win over Lafayette on the road.
Senior running back Juan Rodriguez leads the Eagles ground attack with 260 yards rushing and a TD, while quarterback Ethan Woods is completing less that 50 percent of his pass attempts on the year, connecting on only 31 of 77 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.
Pulaski County should be a favorite in this contest, but this game is not at the friendly confines of PC Field.
Despite the fact this rivalry has been very one-sided in favor of Pulaski County, Madison Southern has played PC tough on its home field, including the last times the two teams met up in Berea in 2020 — a late, come from behind, 21-15 PC win over the Eagles, due to a blocked punt in the closing seconds of the game for a touchdown.
Whitley County awaits Pulaski County next week in the Maroons district opener at home, making this game a big one for Hines and crew. With a win over the Eagles, Pulaski County will be 4-1 on the season and will have regained the momentum from earlier this year with wins over Belfry, Wayne County, and Lincoln County.
Kickoff for the PC at Madison Southern game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
Corbin (4-0) at Somerset (3-1)
Fresh off a thrilling, 35-34 overtime victory on the road at Paintsville last week, the Somerset Briar Jumpers — 3-1 on the season — return home on Friday night at Clark Field to face another mammoth challenge.
Two weeks ago, that challenge came to highly-touted Beechwood — a 47-0 Tigers win over Somerset — handing the Jumpers their lone loss of the season to date.
On Friday night, the challenge may even be bigger than that one, as the undefeated Corbin Redhounds come calling on Somerset.
Corbin had been beating people to death until last week, when the Redhounds sneaked out a hard-fought, come from behind 24-21 win at home over the Pulaski County Maroons.
Other than that contest, it’s been pretty much easy sailing for the Redhounds in the early part of the season.
Before last week’s game against PC, the Redhounds — in their three previous games — had outscored Pikeville, Whitley County, and Franklin County by a combined score of 106-52.
And, for good reason.
Through four games, quarterback Kade Elam has connected on 49 of 69 pass attempts for 487 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Cameron Combs has rushed for 379 yards and five TD’s.
Somerset meanwhile — after being on the wrong end of that 47-0 drubbing to Beechwood a couple of weeks ago — rebounded with the 35-34 win over Paintsville last week.
In that contest, Somerset’s ground attack got back on track, with the Briar Jumpers averaging over 10 yards per carry, rushing the football 32 times for 350 yards.
Tailback Guy Bailey paced the Somerset ground attack in that win over the Tigers last week, with 215 yards on only 18 carries and two scores.
Meanwhile, Kam Hughes also got in on the act, gaining 81 yards on seven attempts, while adding a pair of rushing TD’s.
Somerset will need a lot more of that on Friday night, if the Jumpers are to move to 4-1 on the season, and upset a Corbin team that looks very much the part of a state championship football team.
Kickoff for the Corbin at Somerset game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. from Clark Field.
