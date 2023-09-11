The Southwestern Warriors were in desperate need for a win heading into their Monday night contest against 48th District opponent Wayne County. The young Warriors only have one win on the season, that coming back in their opening contest of the season. However, they had a tall task as the Cards are one of the stronger teams in the region and already had lost to Wayne 8-5 earlier in the season.
Unfortunately, the Warriors would be forced to wait until another day to get that second win, as the Cardinals shut them out by a final score of 4-0.
The Cardinals started off the game quickly, as junior Aiden Tucker had a shot off his left foot from 30 yards out that sailed into the top right of the net, giving Wayne County a very early 1-0 lead in the contest. Southwestern junior Michael Beckham had a solid defensive play in the fourth minute that prevented another scoring opportunity. A shot attempted by sophomore Malakai Clark in the 12th minute was deflected by Southwestern junior Cole Morrow.
Southwestern junior goal keeper Shooter Sharp had his first save of the contest in the 17th minute, following it up a minute later with a deflection as the defense of the Warriors began to lock in. Another shot from Clark halfway through the first period went over the goal before a shot from freshman Slade Gregory went wide of the goal. The Warriors had their first solid look at the goal soon after but Wayne County sophomore goal keeper Reese Jones prevented a shot from taking place.
The first shot attempt for Southwestern came in the 28th minute, although that went over top of the net. Sharp was again true to his name on defense in the 32nd minute preventing a chance by the Cardinals. A close header attempt by Clark in the 36th minute was saved by Sharp. However, Wayne County added one more goal in the 38th minute as Tucker snuck a shot past Sharp to give the Cardinals a 2-0 edge heading into the break.
The first few minutes of the second half were heavy on defense, until senior Hunter Lewis had a shot on the goal in the 46th minute that went wide of the goal. A cross attempt by Wayne went wide a few minutes later as it seemed neither team could find a clean shot at the net.
It was in the 50th minute that Wayne scored their third goal of the night, as Tucker grabbed his third goal for the hat trick on his strike into the right side of the net, assisted by Clark. Tucker wasn’t sastisfied there though, with another shot attempt by him going over the goal in the 52nd minute.
Clark grabbed himself a goal in the 62nd minute, as a light strike confused Sharp in goal with the ball crossing the goal line to give the Cardinals a 4-0 edge with time running out for the Warriors to make a comeback. Sophomore Shubh Patel had what was possibly the best attempt for the Warriors in the 68th minute, with his shot just narrowly going over the top of the goal. Junior Logan Presgraves had a shot in the final minute that went wide of the net before full time was called, with Wayne County prevailing 4-0.
Southwestern now sits at 1-11 for the season, with the Warriors hoping to break their losing streak on Tuesday when they play host to the Somerset Christian Cougars. That game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
