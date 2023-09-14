Thursday night, the Southwestern Lady Warriors hosted the Taylor County Cardinals. The Warriors came off a soul-crushing defeat to district rival Wayne County on Monday night. The Warriors were determined to bounce back to end their season on a positive note going into postseason play and were also looking to end a winless streak that saw their last win coming on Aug. 26.
Southwestern ended up playing some solid soccer for all 80 minutes, recording a shutout victory by a final score of 2-1.
The games started with a quick shot from Destiny Sadler with just 57 seconds gone. Taylor County goalkeeper, Kylie Young, was there for the save. Southwestern got their first goal of the night from Destiny Sadler, with Sadler hitting a chip over the head of Young to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead early on in the game.
Southwestern had several corner kicks and shots all cleared by the Taylor County defense. Young had five saves in the first half. Southwestern controlled the ball most of the half, but when Taylor County was able to put offense together the Warriors’ goalkeeper Jaycee Daulton was able to save the ball.
Southwestern came out of halftime with one goal seemingly in mind, with that being to shoot the ball early and often. Sadler, Riley Thurman, Felicity Baird and Cheyenne Phillips all had shots. Tatyana Peters was the second Warrior to score. A shot that bounced past the goalkeeper, Peters was there to put it in the goal to hand the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the contest, a lead that held for the rest of the night’s action.
Southwestern had more shots on goal to end the game but none landed.
The Southwestern defense was phenomenal as well. Cadie Layne, Chloe Slone, Jessalyn Flynn, and Kaylee Creek all performed well on the defensive end of the ball. Head coach Nick Stringer was particularly boastful of the way Flynn has been playing.
“Since moving Jessalyn Flynn to defense six games ago we have had four shutouts,” he explained.
Southwestern won the game 2-0 over Taylor County, with the Warriors now sitting at 6-5-2 for the season. Southwestern will travel to Mercer County on Monday evening. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
