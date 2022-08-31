Southwestern would travel to Wayne County for a road game on Tuesday night, looking to find their offense after an unbalanced start to the season. It seems as if the Warriors may just have found it, as they took down the Cardinals 8-0.
Senior Sydney Jones would score the first goal off of an assist from sophomore Destiny Sadler from 25 yards out on the right side of the goal. Senior Carrine Souders would then score her first goal of the night off of an assist from sophomore Jessalyn Flynn, shooting the ball off of her left foot.
Souders would then score again, off of an assist from senior Jayden Campbell, to make the score 3-0. Sadler would score the fourth goal of the game for the Warriors, off of an assist by senior Ashlan Cunnagin, from about 18 yards out from straight on.
Jadyn Campbell would then score two straight goals to increase the Southwestern lead to 6-0. The first was scored off of a cross from Cunnagin, and the second was also scored off of a cross, this one from Souders.
Souders would then score the final two goals of the game to give her four total and put the score at 8-0. Her 3rd goal that gave her the hat trick was directly off of a corner kick that bent into the near post of the goal.
Southwestern improves to 2-1-1 on the season, and will next play on Thursday, as they host Frederick Douglass at the Reservation, with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
