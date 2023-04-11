The Warriors of Southwestern returned to action on Monday and were on the road to take on a district foe in McCreary Central. Southwestern was looking to get on the right side of the win column after dropping four of their last five contests and did just that, shutting the Raiders out and winning 4-0.
Southwestern was led by two RBI's in the game from Ben Howard, with Jayce Gager contributing two hits in the contest. Braden Morrow got the start on the mound and threw a complete game shutout, allowing six hits and striking out nine over the course of the game. McCreary Central was led by three hits from senior Maddux McKinney. Junior Kaleb Ellis got the start and struck out five batters.
With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-8 for the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they face McCreary Central again, although this contest will be at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
