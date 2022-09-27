Tuesday night, the Southwestern Warriors welcomed the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central for a district matchup. The Warriors were also celebrating their senior night, honoring seniors Ally Albert, Baylee Collingsworth, Kylee Tucker, Sydney York, Kamryn Young, and Kaylee Young.
The Warriors are coming off the First Priority Lady Colonial Classic on Saturday, where they defeated Somerset, Pulaski, South Laurel, and Barbourville and won the tournament. Southwestern rode that momentum in this game, sweeping McCreary Central 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-8). Head coach Mitzi Jones was understandably emotional with her group of seniors celebrating their senior night, but was proud that the emotions didn’t get to the players themselves.
“I’m glad our team came out to play despite the emotions of senior night,” she explained.
The entire match was dominated by Southwestern and their seniors. The first set had Southwestern leading the whole game. Baylee Collingsworth and sophomore Halle Norvell were unbeatable at the net with their teamwork. Sophomore Chloe Mabe had two kills in the first set. Southwestern did have a few service errors but they made up for those with their defense at the net and ability to force errors. Set one would end with a score of 25-10, putting the Warriors up quickly 1-0.
The second set started with a few quick points from McCreary Central but Southwestern would gain control quickly and started pulling away after an ace from sophomore Aaliyah Lawler. Southwestern scored 12 unanswered points, served by Lawler. Norvell would also have an ace during this run.
There was a moment where the Raiders showed some life, scoring their 9th point, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the Warriors. Southwestern would come away with the win 25-9 and go up 2-0 in the game.
The third set started out point for point but behind Tucker and Mabe at the net Southwestern was able to pull away with the win. The last point scored when Chloe Mabe had a kill to put an exclamation point on the win, giving the Warriors the third set victory 25-8 and putting a bow on a solid senior night win.
Coach Mitzi Jones said after the game, “I’m glad our team came out to play despite the emotions of senior night.”
Southwestern improved to 20-5 and will travel to Wayne County for a district game on Thursday night, with the game scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.