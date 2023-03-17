The Southwestern Warriors were on the road on Thursday as they traveled to Russell County to take on the Lakers in a doubleheader. Southwestern was coming off a close 2-1 loss to state ranked Green County in their last outing.
In game one, Southwestern prevailed 11-1 in just five innings of action. Kylie Dalton, Abigayle Peters, Sidney Hansen, Brynn Troxell and Arabella Lowery all had two hits in the contest. Abigayle Peters led the way with three RBIs and a home run, while Dalton added two RBIs and her own home run. Both Hanah Ellis and Raegan Peters also contributed two RBIs and Lowery had one as well. Hansen went all five innings on the mound, allowing only three hits and striking out two. The lone RBI for the Lakers was scored by junior Addie Davis.
In game two, the two squads played a much tighter game, with Russell County eventually prevailing by a score of 4-3. Troxell led the Warriors with two hits along with an RBI, with the lone other RBI for Southwestern coming off the bat of Hansen. Both Macie Gwin and Lexi Martin had a hit apiece for the Warriors. Raegan Peters struck out one on the mound while allowing five hits and four runs. The Lakers had RBIs from junior Avery Hart and sophomore Nevaeh Duncan, while their starting pitcher, sophomore Addison Hart, went the full seven innings, striking out three while allowing seven hits and three runs.
Southwestern, now 2-2 for the season, will be in action again on Monday as they welcome in Boyle County for their home opener in a rematch of the 12th Region Championship game last season. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.
