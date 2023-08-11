Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.