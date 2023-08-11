It was the dawning of a new era at Southwestern High School on Friday evening, albeit a later one than fans anticipated. After an earlier home game this week was cancelled, the Warriors made their debut on the soccer field against Russell County, with SW alum Pedro Herrera making his head coaching debut.
The Warriors and the Lakers battled back and forth on a hot evening with defensive intensity throughout, although a late goal in the second half enabled Southwestern to come away with a season-opening 1-0 full time victory.
Southwestern was the first team to get a shot on the goal, as in the third minute they had a shot that sailed over the net. Russell County had their first shot attempt in the seventh minute, as junior Taven Roy-Foley had a shot that also sailed over the goal. Junior goalkeeper Shooter Sharp had a pair of saves in the 10th and 13th minutes that prevented the Lakers from scoring, before junior Michael Beckham had a good look that was deflected over the goal by Russell County’s goalkeeper.
The Lakers came dangerously close to breaking the stalemate in the 21st minute, as senior Xavier Betts-Jimenez had a look that was once again saved by Sharp. A shot from eighth grader Andre Perez followed in the 23rd minute. The Warriors had their last good look of the half in the 32nd minute, with a strike from Randy Vu going wide of the net. The defensive intensity was present throughout the final few minutes of the half, as the teams went into the break with a 0-0 tie on the scoreboard.
The tie was almost broken in the 47th minute of the contest, as Roy-Foley was fouled in the box, giving him a penalty kick. Sharp then stepped up huge and deflected the oncoming strike with a dive to the right along with a follow up deflection, preventing the Lakers from grabbing the advantage. Coach Herrera was high on his goalkeeper following the conclusion of the match.
“Defensively we did a great job, anytime you can hold a team to 0 goals is fantastic. Our goalkeeper had a phenomenal game, he stopped the PK and was huge all evening long,” he expounded.
Two more shots from Russell County followed in the 48th and 50th minutes by junior Will Pratt and senior Dakota Blevins respectively, but both of those were also saved by Sharp. The Warriors had their next best opportunity in the 57th minute, as junior Logan Presgraves had a header struck perfectly towards the goal but deflected away by the goalkeeper at the last moment.
The Warriors finally found their groove passing the ball on the offensive end of the field in the later stages of the contest, as both Presgraves and Vu had shot attempts that would be saved by the Lakers’ goalkeeper. The home team kept putting the pressure on the Lakers however and eventually found the perfect opportunity in the 71st minute, as a through ball was perfectly passed to Presgraves on the run. Presgraves then fired a shot into the top left of the net past the diving goalkeeper, giving the Warriors the goal and putting them on top with only 10 minutes left to go.
Russell County sophomore Diego Gomez had a shot in the 72nd minute that went wide of the goal, with the Lakers now attempting to salvage a tie in the final minutes of the game. Some more shots from both teams followed in the next few minutes but as the refs called an end to the ball game, it was the Warriors that tasted the sweet feeling of victory, as Southwestern claimed their first win of the season to start of the ‘Herrera Era’ in a positive manner. Coach was very pleased with how his team performed in game one of the season.
“We had to battle the heat today with it being 88 degrees at kickoff, but all-in-all the team was pretty organized for the duration of the game. We kept really good possession of the ball. The players that we expected to show up for these type of games showed up. Overall, it was a great team effort,” he explained.
Presgraves had the lone goal in the ball game along with Sharp having a shutout, as the Warriors begin the season 1-0. They will next be in action on Tuesday, as they travel down to Monticello for an early district game against Wayne County. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.