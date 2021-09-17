Warriors suffer first loss of the season

HARRODSBURG – After three running-clock blowout wins this season, the Southwestern High School football team got their first tough test – on the road Friday night – in a heartbreaking 22-21 defeat to Mercer County High School.
Down two possessions with 5:16 left in the game, Southwestern sophomore back Christian Walden scored on a three-yard run, and after a Tanner Wright successful two-point conversion run, the Warriors trailed by only one point at 22-21.
The Warriors got the ball back at their own 40-yard line, with 2:54 left in the game, after a Mercer County loss of downs. Then, the Warriors got the ball down to the Titans' nine-yard line with 42 second left on the clock.
However, a short running gain, a penalty and two incomplete passes left the Warriors with a 4th-and-6 at the nine-yard line and 13 ticks left on the clock. A Southwestern 26-yard potential game-wining field goal attempt sailed wide left, leaving the #6 Warriors with their first loss of the season.
After a 7-7 tied score at halftime, both teams scored in the third quarter. However, Mercer County – who is ranked fourth in Class 3A – converted their two-point conversion. The Warriors did not convert their two-point PAT attempt, giving the Titans a slight scoring advantage.
The Titans opened the second half with a six-minute, short field scoring drive that ended in a senior Wyatt Sanford one-yard TD strike with 5:45 left in the third period. After a Southwestern PAT penalty, Mercer County senior Brayden Dunn ran in for the two-point conversion to put the Titans up 15-7.
With 1:37 left in the third quarter, Southwestern senior Giddeon Brainard plowed into the end zone from 24 yards out for the score. However, the Warriors' two-point conversion failed with Mercer County leading 15-13.
On a 4th-and-23, Mercer County senior quarterback Trosper Buchanan hit Jackson Peavler for a 34-yard touchdown pass play to put the Titans up 22-13 to open the fourth quarter.
Southwestern scored to get within one point after their two-point conversion, stopped the Titans defensively to get the ball back with plenty of time left. But the Warriors powerful offense stalled in the closing moments of the game.
For the game, the Warriors rushed for over 300 yards – which was over 100 yards short of their season average of 410 rushing yards per game. With sophomore Collin Burton getting the start at quarterback, it was freshman QB Ryan Anderson that led the Warriors in second half.
Mercer County senior back Jackson Peavler put the Titans on the scoreboard first with a 24-yard touchdown run with 10:32 left in the first half to go up 7-0.
On the Warriors' next possession, a long TD run by senior Giddeon Brainard was called back on a penalty. However, sophomore Christian Walden came back to break a run for 81 yards to get the ball to the Titans' seven-yard line. A few plays later, Southwestern junior Tanner Wright scored from one-yard out to tie the game at 7-7.
As the opening half was winding down, Mercer County drove the ball all the way down the Warriors' one-yard line with 10 seconds left before intermission. With a 4th-and-goal at the one, the Warriors' defense ended the first half with a successful defensive goal-line stand.
Christian Walden led the way on offense for the Warriors with 130 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Giddeon Brainard carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards and a TD, while Tanner Wright carried the ball 15 times for 73 yards and a TD. Junior Dev Patel caught two passes for 23 yards, and Brainard caught a one pass for 15 yards. Anderson threw for 45 yards, while Burton had 17 yards passing.
Southwestern (3-1) will be on the road again next week in a road trip to Lincoln County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
