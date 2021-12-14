Warriors suffer road loss to Boyle County

DANVILLE – The Southwestern High School boys basketball team suffered a 61-42 loss on the road to Boyle County High School on Monday. The Warriors trailed by 13 points after the first stanza.
"This one was closer than the score looked,'" stated Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "The first quarter killed us. We hadn’t seen that type of physicality yet and it shell shocked us. We got down 14-0 and was down 17 at halftime."
However, Southwestern outscored the homestanding Rebels 17-10 in the third quarter to pull within 10 points.
"We had a chance to fold our tent or fight back," Dunbar explained."We had the game cut to nine (points) with the ball with about five minutes left. We made some turnovers and they capitalized to push the lead out. We saw a lot of positives though and will continue to build. Once we start getting 3 to 4 guys in double figures I believe we will see a drastic change in this team. It’s a process and we are here for the grind. Good things are coming."
Southwestern was led in scoring by Eli Meece with 15 points. Heagan Galloway scored 13 points. Brody Perkins, Conner Hudson and Andrew Jones scored four points each. JJ Hutchinson scored two points. Perkins led the team with eight rebounds and three assists.
Southwestern (2-4) will travel to play district rivals McCreary Central High School on Friday, Dec. 17.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.