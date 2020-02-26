Warriors survive and advance

Last February, Southwestern's season was brought to an end in the opening round of the 48th District Boys Basketball Tournament after a stunning, 52-50 loss to McCreary Central. The setback to McCreary kept Southwestern out of the region tourney for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.
Last night, the Southwestern Warriors avenged last year's season-ending loss with a 48-45 victory over the McCreary Central Raiders in the opening round of the district tourney at the Wigwam. The Warriors advance to the district title game and move on to the 12th Region Boys Basketball Tournament with the three-point triumph.
Advancing to the district finals was certainly not an easy task for the Warriors, as they overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit to defeat McCreary by a three-point margin. Southwestern, who outscored McCreary by a 24-11 margin in the second half, used a 14-0 run to get the lead back from the Raiders and hold on to clinch the win.
With 4:18 left in the third period, the Raiders took a 37-26 lead over the Warriors. That would be the final point of the frame for McCreary, as the Warriors ended the third stanza with ten unanswered points to cut the lead to a lone point heading into the fourth period.
Baskets from Cole Dysinger, Andrew Jones, and Tanner McKee got the Warriors to within five points at 37-32, forcing the Raiders into a timeout. A three-pointer and a made free-throw from Dysinger lessened the McCreary advantage to 37-36 after three quarters of hoops action.
To begin the fourth and final quarter, a hook shot by Jon Wood gave the Warriors their first lead since the opening quarter at 38-37. A pair of made charity tosses from Dysinger allowed Southwestern to run out to a 40-37 lead, but the Raiders would cut the lead back to 40-39 with 5:14 to go on free-throws from Alex Heath.
Another successful hook shot from Wood allowed Southwestern to jump out to a 42-39 advantage before a Raider free-throw cut the lead down to 42-40 with 3:11 left to play. Baskets from Cameron Pierce and Dysinger gave the Warriors a little breathing room at 46-40, but a Brandon Longmire trey got the Raiders to within three and gave them new life with 1:42 remaining.
Hunter Coffey and Dysinger would each go one-of-two from the free-throw line, giving Southwestern a 48-43 lead with 30 seconds left. Heath, with 20 seconds to go, lessened the Warrior lead to 48-45 on a lay-up.
Southwestern would miss their next free-throw, giving the Raiders the ball with 18 seconds left. McCreary would take a timeout with 4.5 seconds remaining to talk things over. The Raiders would miss their game-tying shot attempt, allowing Southwestern to punch their tickets to the district championship contest.
Dysinger, who was named to the 12th Region All-Region Team earlier in the day, led all scorers with 19 points. Brayden Sims finished with ten points in the Southwestern victory.
Both teams traded the lead back and forth over the course of the opening quarter of play, but when the period came to a close, McCreary led the Warriors by a score of 15-12. Sims and Coffey both led Southwestern with four points apiece.
Southwestern cut the Raider lead to one point on multiple occasions in the early minutes of the second frame, but McCreary would widen their lead to as much as ten points. At the halftime break, the Raiders held a 34-24 advantage over the Warriors.
One interesting stat from the game was that Southwestern scored 12 points in each of the four quarters in the contest. The Warriors were outscored 15-12 in the first quarter an 19-12 in the second period but would finish with a 12-3 margin in the third stanza and a 12-8 margin in the closing frame.
Chris Baker and the Warriors (17-13) will have a couple of days to prepare for Wayne County (17-12). The district title game between Southwestern and Wayne County will take place on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Wigwam.
The Warriors took the first meeting of the year with a 69-64 overtime victory on December 13th in Monticello. Wayne County won the second matchup on January 31st at the Wigwam, winning by a score of 75-70.
SOUTHWESTERN 48, MCCREARY CENTRAL 45
MC - 15 19 3 8 - 45
SW - 12 12 12 12 - 48
MCCREARY CENTRAL: Heath 11, Stephens 10, Corder 6, Longmire 6, Conaster 4, Kidd 3, Loudermilk 3, Davis 2
SOUTHWESTERN: Dysinger 19, Sims 10, Coffey 7, Wood 4, Smith 2, McKee 2, Jones 2, Pierce 2
