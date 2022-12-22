BROWNSVILLE – After narrowly defeating East Jessamine on Monday, the Southwestern Warriors were in for another close battle against Edmonson County on Wednesday night in the Rafferty's Caveland Classic. Numerous lead changes occurred throughout the game, with Southwestern eventually coming out on top 72-70 to give the Warriors their first winning streak of the season. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was ecstatic for his team following the game.
"I am extremely proud of my guys' grit and toughness. This game was good for us in many ways. We battled through adversity and stayed in a back-and-forth battle with 14 lead changes. In the end, we were able to make a big stop to win. Once again, it was a total team effort. Conner Hudson, Heagan Galloway and Blake Bolin all made some huge plays and shots. JJ and Eli were solid once again. We had good production off our bench as well. All in all, I am proud as heck of these guys," he explained.
Southwestern was led in scoring by Eli Meece, who had 26 points, Heagan Galloway, who had 16 points and Conner Hudson, who had 12 points for the contest. Other scorers included Blake Bolin and JJ Hutchinson with six, Zach Hutchinson with four and Hunter Hamm with two. Edmonson County was led by a game-high 35 points from senior Braxton Highbaugh.
The Warriors, after playing Meade County on Thursday, will be in action again starting on Wednesday as they begin play at the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic hosted by Barren County. Their first opponent will be Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) with tip scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
