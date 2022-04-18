Warriors sweep McCreary Central in district play

STEARNS - The Southwestern High School baseball team picked up their second straight district win in a 17-0 blowout over McCreary Central High School on Friday.
Southwestern sophomore Wyatt Morgan threw a one-hit shutout and struck out five batters in the pitching win.
At the plate, Tyler Pumphrey led the way with five runs batted in, two hits and two runs scored. Jonas Gallagher had three hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Kolton Durham drove in three runs, scored three runs, and had one hit. Caleb Ramsey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Cameron Shipp scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Southwestern (5-12, 2-0) hosts Wayne County in back-to-back district games on Monday (home) and Tuesday (away).
