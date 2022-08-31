Southwestern volleyball has looked near perfect as of late, as the Warriors have only dropped one set in their past four games. Tuesday night, they welcomed in district foe Wayne County into the Wig Wam.
What was expected to be a close match-up between the two district rivals quickly turned into a blowout, as Southwestern would claim the victory in straight sets 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-7).
Halfway through the first set, the Warriors would lead the set 15-7. Southwestern would grab early kills from sophomore Chloe Mabe, senior Kylee Tucker, junior Payton Acey, and senior Kaylee Young. Senior Jaden McClellan would add a kill early for Wayne County.
It looked as if the Cardinals may jump back into this one before Southwestern would end the set on a 10-4 run, including a sprint of 8-0 scoring, resulting in a Warriors' first set victory 25-11. Senior Kamryn Young would grab three aces towards the end of the set, with Acey providing the set-winning kill.
Once again, the Warriors would get off to a fast start in the second set, leading 10-2 early. Sophomore Halle Norvell would have three aces for Southwestern, Acey would add two more kills to her total, and Kamryn Young would have another ace spree with three in a row.
The Cardinals would keep striking the ball too hard towards the end of the second set, giving away a lot of points to the Warriors. Wayne would end up scoring 13 points in the set, but following another kill from Norvell, Southwestern would take the second set 25-13.
The third set, however, was all Southwestern, as two separate runs of 8-1 and 10-0 would put the Warriors up 19-3 late in the set. In the two runs, Southwestern would score points off of four kills from Tucker, two kills from Acey, two kills and an ace from Norvell, a kill and two aces from Mabe, three aces from Kamryn Young, a kill from Kaylee Young, and a kill from senior Sydney York.
Wayne County would be able to score a few points in a row to slightly trim the deficit to 21-7, but a quick 4-0 finish for the Warriors would hand them the set and game win 25-7. York would add another kill, Norvell and junior Lexi Morrow would combine on a block, and Norvell would then close out the game by getting a kill and game-winning block.
Kamryn Young had a tremendous game at Libero while also scoring 10 service aces for the Warriors. Southwestern improves to 5-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday, as they travel for another district contest against McCreary Central, with the games scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
