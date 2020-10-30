Warriors take down Indians

RICHMOND - The Southwestern Warriors have been known as a second-half team so far in the 2020 season.
Last night's game at Madison Central was no different, as the Warriors overcame another second-half deficit to win a ballgame. The Warriors' latest comeback effort allowed them to leave Richmond with a 41-35 victory over home standing Indians.
Southwestern outscored the Indians in the second half by a 20-8 margin to come away with a six-point win. With the victory, Jason Foley's boys upped their record to 7-1 on the year.
"I thought we came out a little flat tonight earlier in the game, and that is uncharacteristically defensively," stated Southwestern High School football coach Jason Foley. "Offensively, all night we had it clicking pretty well - if you take away a couple of turnovers. I challenged them at halftime to respond. We said we were going to come out and run the football and we did. Give credit to our offensive line, tight ends, and our backfield in that second half. I thought offensively, we we really did a great job."
In the third period, the Warriors tied up the game and eventually took the lead on a pair of touchdown runs from Giddeon Brainard (21 yards) and Connor Crisp (41 yards). Those two scores allowed Southwestern to grab a 33-27 advantage over Madison Central.
With 8:54 left in the contest, Tanner Wright scored four from yards out to give the Warriors a double-digit lead. Chanler Crabtree hit Brainard for a two-point conversion pass to put the Warriors ahead, 41-27.
After a Warrior turnover, Madison Central would get a late score on a nine-yard run from Adrien Parks. The Indians' successful two-point try cut the Southwestern lead to 41-35 with 3:31 to go in the game.
The Warriors would hold on to the ball in the closing minutes, allowing them to earn their seventh win of the year. Madison Central, meanwhile, fell to 1-6 on the season with the setback.
On the night, Southwestern accumulated 290 rushing yards and 82 passing yards for a total of 372 yards. Madison Central tallied 370 yards of offense, racking up 194 yards through the air and 176 yards on the ground.
Southwestern's running back trio of Crisp, Wright, and Brainard had a huge night, and a lot of that had to do with the play of the offensive line. Crisp led the way with 122 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Wright (19 rushes for 91 yards and two scores) and Brainard (11 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown) nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark on the night.
"It is a great three-headed monster with our three running backs, and that goes back to our offensive line and our new tight end Christian Kelly, who came in for Cody Harmon," Foley stated.
The Indians were led by Parks, who had a game-high 156 yards and two scores on 18 carries. Madison Central quarterback Canon Scenters was 11 of 19 for 194 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
Madison Central grabbed an early 7-0 lead to begin the game, but Southwestern added a pair of touchdown runs from Wright (25 yards) and Crisp (seven yards) to take a 14-7 advantage.
The Indians had back-to-back touchdown passes of 43 yards and 45 yards to run out to a 21-14 lead over the Warriors. After Wright tied the ballgame up at 21 apiece on a seven-yard run, Parks reeled off a 66-yard touchdown to give Madison Central a 27-21 lead at the halftime break.
Penalties were frequent in this one, as the two teams combined for 15 penalties for 145 yards. The Warriors were flagged six times for 60 yards, while Madison Central was hit with nine penalties for 85 yards.
Southwestern was scheduled to play at Paul Laurence Dunbar next Friday, but that game will not happen due to the Bulldogs canceling that contest. The Warriors are currently seeking an opponent to close out the regular season.
SW -- 14 7 12 8 -- 41
MC -- 7 20 0 8 -- 35
STATISTICS --
RUSHING:
SW -- Crisp 12 -- 122 3 TD, Wright 19 -- 91 2 TD, Brainard 11 -- 85 TD, Crabtree 1 -- (-8)
MC -- Parks 18 -- 156 2 TD, Hardge 7 -- 21, as enters 1 -- (-8)
PASSING:
SW -- Crabtree 9/14 82 2 INT
MC -- Scenters 11/19 194 2 TD
RECEIVING:
SW -- Hibbard 3 -- 36, Ian Ware 2 -- 16, Hewitt 1 -- 13, Farmer 1 -- 8, Wright 1 -- 7, Crisp 1 -- 2
MC -- West 3 -- 128 2 TD, Holbrook 4 -- 30, Landsat 3 -- 32, McAlpin 1 -- 3
