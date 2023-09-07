The Southwestern Warriors and Wayne County Lady Cards always have a battle anytime they meet on the volleyball court, however on Thursday evening, that battle turned into a war between the two 48th District opponents. Southwestern was looking to continue their winning streak, while Wayne County was looking to break their own losing streak.
Although things didn’t look good for the Warriors early, they bounced back with easy wins in sets two and three. This game was destined for a final set though, with the Warriors eventually winning in a classic 3-2 (23-25, 25-11, 25-12, 20-25, 15-10).
Junior Brooklyn Rood scored the first point of the contest with a kill to open up the first set of action. Southwestern couldn’t get out of their own way early, surrendering a lot of points to the Cardinals via errors or hits into the net. The Warriors earned their first kill of the game off a hit from junior Adison Black to make it 10-6 in favor of Wayne County.
The Warriors were in a massive 17-10 hole before finally starting to hit the ball with some consistency, going on a 9-4 run to only trail 21-19. Junior Halle Norvell was big during the run with four kills. Southwestern managed to keep it close at the end of the set, but a kill from sophomore Addison Edwards gave the Cards the first set by a score of 25-23. Head coach Mitzi Jones stated following the game that it was par for the course for her team to this point in the season.
“We historically this season have not done well in the first set, and we gave Wayne County a lot of points in the first set. We have got to quit making so many mental errors,” she explained.
It seemed like the Warriors took coach Jones’ message to heart, as they opened the second set on a 15-3 run to take a massive edge within what seemed like a blink of an eye. Senior Payton Acey had three big kills on the run, with sophomore Sarah McBride grabbing three aces as the Cardinals were struggling to return serve. The offensive onslaught continued with a kill from Acey and two aces from Norvell as the result of the set was never in doubt. A kill from Black finished off the Cards as the Warriors knotted up the game 1-1 with their 25-11 second set victory.
Wayne had an early 4-1 lead in the third set after two kills apiece from Rood and junior Gracie Hollars. A kill from sophomore Desi Burnette made the score 10-10 before another massive Southwestern run turned the tides in favor of the Warriors once again. The Warriors outscored the Cardinals 15-2 over the rest of the set to win commandingly 25-12 and take a 2-1 advantage in the contest. Acey, Norvell, Black and freshman Jaelyn Dye had kills during the run to keep the momentum completely in favor of Southwestern, before a set-winning ace from senior Reagan Goldson sealed the deal for the Warriors.
After giving up early leads in the previous two sets, the Cardinals were determined to force the contest into a tiebreaker set. Wayne County got out to a 12-6 lead after kills from Rood and Hollars, as well as multiple errors again from the Warriors. Another run from the Warriors, this one 9-3, tied the fourth set up 15-15 following strong hitting from Black and senior Lexi Morrow.
It seemed like momentum was turning in favor of the Warriors again before multiple errors gave the Lady Cards a small advantage. After a kill from Hollars and an ace from eighth grader Hannah Denney, a service error from Southwestern handed the fourth set to Wayne County by a score of 25-20, forcing the fifth and final set of the contest.
The Cardinals got the first serve following the coin toss, with a block from Hollars earning them the first point. However, Southwestern immediately answered with a 9-1 run to put themselves on the brink of a district victory. Norvell and Acey were strong up front with multiple kills during the spree, with Goldson scoring three straight aces as well.
Hollars kept the Cardinals in the contest and after a block to make it 13-10, coach Jones called time out to calm down her team. This proved to be a smart decision, as a hit out of bounds following a service error handed the Warriors the 15-10 tie-breaking set victory and thus a 3-2 victory over the Lady Cards. Coach Jones was elated after the victory and noted that after a poor first week of the season, things seem to be looking up for her team.
“I feel like we are finally getting in a groove after changing the rotation a little bit. We are dealing with some injuries right now but we just have to push the pedal to the floor and continue to get better,” she expounded.
Southwestern was led by 16 kills, one block and four aces from Norvell, as well as 17 kills and three blocks from Acey and 10 kills from Black.
The Warriors improve to 5-7 with their win and will be back in action on Friday as they begin play in the Capital City Classic in Frankfort, Ky. They will play Holy Cross (Covington) and Atherton on the first day.
