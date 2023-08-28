Everyone loves a good cross-town rivalry. Saturday night, the Southwestern Lady Warriors traveled nearly seven miles to play the Pulaski County Lady Maroons. Southwestern came off a 1-0 win against Lincoln County on Thursday night. Pulaski, a 3-0 win over district foe Casey County, their first win of the season. It was the Warriors that continued their momentum though, as they pulled away for a 2-0 win.
The first half was a defensive stalemate for both teams. Southwestern held possession for the majority of the half with seven shots. Lady Maroon goalie Jessica Phillippi had six saves. The Pulaski defense was led by seniors Lily Hamilton and Abbee Coomer, junior Simi McAlpin and sophomore Alyssa Salyer. Midway through the half, senior Lexi Lawless was moved to a more defensive position and she had a clear focus in preventing a Warrior goal.
The Lady Warriors came out of halftime even more organized and focused. Southwestern scored their first goal after a corner kick. The goal was by senior Felicity Baird assisted by Cheyenne Phillips to give Southwestern a 1-0 edge. The Lady Maroons had a shot by Austyn Hansen that went wide right. Ada Schepers also had a shot that went wide right.
The Lady Warrior defense was unbeatable. Junior Chloe Brotherton stepped into the goalie box with the injury of Jaycee Daulton during the Lincoln County game. Chloe had one save on the night. Freshmen Kiersten Marcum and Chloe Slone played defense and made key plays for the Warriors.
The Lady Warriors scored their second goal with 8:15 to go in the game. The Warriors were awarded a free kick taken by freshman Clare Marie Ramsey. The kick sailed into the left corner of the net to give Southwestern a 2-0 lead that went final a few minutes later.
The Lady Warriors came away with the win, improving their record to 5-2. The Warriors have had a few injuries this season and they are finding a way to win. The Lady Maroons are trying to find which offense will suit their offensive needs.
Southwestern will play again on Monday when they travel to Corbin. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. Pulaski will next host Lincoln County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
