Monday night the Southwestern Warriors were looking to make a statement after two losses on Saturday. They welcomed the 12th Region foe, the Patriots of Lincoln County. The Warriors only needed Senior pitcher Ben Howard to beat the Patriots, 12-2 in just five innings.
The first innings went by quickly with just 8 pitches. Two strike outs for Ben and when the first base runner tried to steal first and he was tagged out by Caleb Ramsey to send the patriots back to the dugout. The bottom of the first proved successful for the Warriors scoring 4 runs. The first hit, a single to centerfield from Jonas Gallagher started the Warriors off. Caleb Ramsey was able to get a hit but would be thrown out at first. Pitcher Ben Howard was next to bat and would hit two foul balls but was eventually walked to land him on base. Braden Marrow got a piece of the ball and was able to bring a Warrior home for an RBI. The bases were now loaded when Kyle West stepped up to the plate. He hit a double, bringing home three runners for 3 RBI. Jonah Brock got a piece of the ball and sent it to center field but it was caught by the Lincoln County outfielder. Daniel Case, the next batter, was struck out. The inning ended 4-0, Southwestern.
The top off the second had two strikeouts for Howard, two walks, a flyout and a stolen home plate, 4-1 Southwestern. The bottom of the second went quickly for the Warriors. Caleb Ramsey was the only warrior able to get to base. All three outs caught at first.
The top of the third had Howard still pitching. Tate Curtis had a flyout. Sawyer Horton got one of Howard’s pitches, sent it to right field. The next Lincoln batter was thrown out at first. Ben Howard struck out Leevi Warren to end the top. Bottom of the third went quickly, the warriors were caught out at first twice, walked and struck out to end the inning.
The top of the fourth started with a strike out for Howard, Patriot, Landon Day. Grady Foster got to first base off an error by the Warriors. Bryce Phillips got a single to center field. Brennin Hazlett got an RBI off a double to left field. Trevor Vest was struck out. The Patriots At-Bat would end on a flyout to center field. The first to bat in the bottom of the fourth was Hunter Lewis, he got a hit but was thrown out at first base. The Warriors’ luck seemed to change when the Jonas Gallagher hit a single to third base but the third baseman dropped the ball. Caleb Ramsey got a single for an RBI. 5-2 Warriors with one out. The Lincoln County Coach took the moment to rest Tate Curtis. Putting Foster Grady on the mound. Ben Howard hit a ball to the outfield, but it was caught. Braden Morrow was able to get a hit for a single and an RBI, 6-2 Warriors. Jayce Gager was hit by a pitch and sent to first base. With runners at first and second, Kyle West stepped to the plate for a single and RBI, 7-2 Warriors. Jonah Brock next to bat was also hit by a pitch. Bases loaded. Logan Haynes stepped to the plate, got a perfect pitch and the ball was gone, but not far, a diving save by a Patriot outfielder for the third out to end the inning. 7-2 Warriors
The top of the fifth was a three up three-down situation for the Warriors. A flyout to left field, a fly out to center field and a hit to the Warrior shortstop for an out at first sent the Patriots to the dugout. The bottom of the fifth was great for the warriors. One warrior was hit by a pitch and sent to first. The next batter was also walked. Coach Moberly took the opportunity to change pitchers, Bryce Phillips took his turn on the mound. Caleb Ramsey hit a single to load the bases. Ben Howard hit a single for an RBI 8-2. Bases still loaded. Braden Morrow hit a triple for RBI, and it made it 11-2. Jayce Gager hit a single for an RBI. 12-2 Warriors win!
It was a team effort for the Warriors. Their next game is on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against North Laurel.
