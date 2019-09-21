Warriors upend GRC on the road 

WINCHESTER - What is the best way to head into your bye week? How about with an impressive victory over a Class 6A squad?
That is exactly what the Southwestern Warriors (Class 5A) did last night in Winchester, as they snapped a two-game losing skid with a 29-20 victory over George Rogers Clark (Class 6A). With the nine-point triumph over the home-standing Cardinals, Jason Foley and the Warriors upped their record to 2-3 on the season.
Southwestern ran out to a 7-0 advantage in the opening quarter on a huge, 64-yard touchdown run from Chase Doan. Max Brainard's extra point was successful, handing the Warriors an early lead over George Rogers Clark.
The Cardinals cut Southwestern's lead to a lone point in the early minutes of the second period on a one-yard rush from Azariah Israel. The extra point was no good, keeping the Warriors out front by one point at 7-6.
Southwestern would respond with back-to-back touchdown runs to sprint out to a 21-6 lead over the Cardinals. Doan rattled off a 21-yard touchdown run, while Austin Barnes got on the board with a 26-yard rushing touchdown.
George Rogers Clark did not go down without a fight, as they rattled off consecutive scores to lessen Southwestern's lead to a lone point at 21-20. Another Israel touchdown run, along with a 49-yard passing touchdown from Jordan Manley to Dawson Gay, allowed the Cardinals to get themselves back into the ballgame before the halftime break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Warriors opened the final period with Barnes' second rushing score of the evening. Rather than kicking the extra point, Foley elected to go for a two-point conversion to make it a two-score game. Foley's gamble paid off, as Doan scored the two-point conversion, giving Southwestern a 29-20 lead over the Cardinals.
Southwestern's defense would hold the Cardinals out of the end zone for the remainder of the evening, while the offense ran out the clock in the end, allowing the Warriors to escape Winchester with a hard-fought nine-point triumph.
Offensively, the Warriors racked up 256 yards on the ground and 56 yards through the air. Doan led the charge with 143 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts, while Barnes crossed the century mark with 101 rushing yards and two scores on 19 attempts.
The Cardinals' Israel, who came into the ballgame averaging around 205 rushing yards per game, finished the contest with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 rushes.
With the win last night in Winchester, Southwestern will go into their bye week with an overall record of 2-3. The off week could not have come at a better time for Foley and the Warriors, who will use the extra week to recover from injuries and prepare for district action. Following an open date next Friday, the Warriors will open up district play versus North Laurel on October 4th at the Reservation.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter - @MChilders_22
