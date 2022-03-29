Warriors use five-run inning to down Clinton County

After suffering four-straight losses, the Southwestern High School baseball team got back on track with a dominating 8-1 win over Clinton County on Monday.
The Warriors broke the game open with a huge five-run third inning. Jonas Gallagher singled to center field to score Caleb Ramsey and D. Case - who was courtesy running for Wyatt Morgan. Ben Shaw singled in the infield to score Gallagher. Cameron Shipp hit an infield single to score Shaw. Shipp scored on errors made by Clinton County infielders.
The Warriors scored a run in the fourth when Shaw singled up the middle to score Hayen Hall.
Southwestern added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Shaw tripled on a shot to the right field wall to score Hall. Shipp singled to center field to score Shaw.
For the game, Ben Shaw had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Cameron Shipp had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Tyler Pumphrey and Kolton Durham had two hits each. Jonas Gallagher had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Pumphrey got the win on the mound in six innings of work. Pumphrey struck out seven batters and only allowed four hits. Braden Morrow pitched one inning in relief.
Southwestern (2-7) hosts Pulaski County on Tuesday and Garrard County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.