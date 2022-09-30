For the last time in the 2022 regular season, the Southwestern Warriors took to the soccer pitch on Thursday evening when they traveled to McCreary Central. Southwestern would be able to take home the victory 10-0 over the Lady Raiders. This would also be the seventh-straight win for the Warriors, with Southwestern seemingly playing their best soccer of the season as we barrel into the postseason.
Seniors Ashlan Cunnagin and Carinne Souders would lead the way for the Warriors, with Cunnagin scoring three goals and assisting on two goals, and Souders scoring three goals as well and assisting on one. Sophomore Ansley Mounce would have two goals, with senior Sue Avina and sophomore Destiny Sadler also contributing one goal each. Senior Jadyn Campbell would have three assists for Southwestern, with senior Sydney Jones and freshman Macy Brummett also contributing an assist each. Sophomore goalkeeper Jaycee Daulton also had a solid game in net.
Southwestern finishes the regular season with a 12-4-1 record, and as a result of finishing on top of the 48th District, will get a bye to the 48th District Championship game to be played next week, and have already secured a birth in the 12th Region Tournament.
