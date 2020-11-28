Warriors win district title

For the second straight season, the district championship trophy is headed to Southwestern.
Thanks to a 35-14 victory over the Pulaski County Maroons last night at Maroon Stadium, the Southwestern Warriors claimed their second consecutive district title and the tenth district championship in program history.
On October 23rd, Johnny Hines and the Maroons took the first meeting of the season by a 15-12 margin, allowing them to grab the district's top seed and home-field advantage for the postseason. The Warriors avenged last month’s three-point loss to Pulaski County with a 21-point triumph in last night’s Class 5A District 8 Championship.
Jason Foley, who is now 2-0 in district title games as the head coach of the Warriors, thought his team played well in all facets of the game. After dropping the regular-season matchup to the Maroons, the second-year Southwestern coach was happy to wrap up the district championship last night at Maroon Stadium.
“This is the one that really matters the most,” told Foley. “I think we are playing our best football at playoff time right now. We executed our gameplan exactly like we wanted, both offensively and defensively, and even special teams. I thought so many kids stepped up and played their hearts out -- I am extremely proud of this team.”
Southwestern ran out to a 14-0 advantage to begin the game, but the Maroons would get on the scoreboard with 14 seconds left to play until halftime to lessen the Warrior lead down to 14-7 at the intermission.
With 4:16 left to play in the first period, the Warriors’ Connor Crisp ran down the field for an 84-yard touchdown run. With John Noyola’s made kick, Southwestern led Pulaski County, 7-0.
The Warriors extended their lead to double digits with 3:35 to go in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown run from Tanner Wright. Noyola’s successful PAT put the Warriors ahead, 14-0.
Pulaski County got a big score prior to halftime, as Brysen Dugger hit a diving Braden Gipson for a nine-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal. Logan Corson’s made kick allowed the Maroons to dwindle the Southwestern lead to 14-7 with 14 seconds left in the first half of action.
After a scoreless third stanza, Southwestern added two scores within the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to take out to a 28-7 lead over the Maroons. Christian Walden scored on a 38-yard touchdown run and Giddeon Brainard reeled off a 45-yard touchdown, allowing the Warriors to run their lead out to a 21-point margin.
With 2:45 remaining in the contest, Dugger threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Palmer, who lept above a Warrior defender to make the catch before running down the sideline for the score. Corson’s made PAT cut the Southwestern lead down to 28-14.
Setup by a stellar kick return from Kody Harmon, Wright tallied his second touchdown of the evening on a six-yard touchdown run. Noyola’s kick ran the Southwestern lead out to 35-14 with 2:35 left in the contest.
On the night, the Southwestern offense racked up 407 of their 410 yards of offense on the ground. Pulaski County finished with 284 passing yards and 53 rushing yards for 337 total offensive yards.
Brainard was the game’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 13 times for 130 yards and a score. Crisp chimed in 124 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts, while Wright finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Dugger, filling in for the injured Drew Polston, was 22 of 47 through the air for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Barek Williams hauled in seven catches for a game-high 69 yards.
As far as turnovers go, Pulaski County committed five in the game and the Warriors had one. Southwestern was penalized on seven occasions for 75 yards, while the Maroons were flagged seven times for 55 yards.
The Maroons will close out the season with an overall record of 8-2. Despite the season-ending loss, Hines was proud of the way his team came out and battled the adversity all season long with the COVID-19 situation.
“I am proud of the kids and for all that they did this year,” Hines stated. “This is not the way that we wanted to end our season, but we’ll learn from it. I am really inspired by how all the folks worked so hard to even be able to have this season because back in August, we weren’t even sure if we were going to have one.”
Southwestern, with the triumph, evened the overall series with the Maroons at 17-17. In the postseason play, the Maroons and the Warriors are also now deadlocked at an even 3-3.
With last night’s victory over the Maroons, Southwestern has their fifth ten-win season in school history. The Warriors (10-1) will now play in their fifth consecutive regional championship game and eighth overall.
Based on the RPI, for the second straight year, the Warriors will face the Frederick Douglass Broncos in the regional title game. The Broncos downed Scott County last night, 39-21, to move on in postseason action.
The Warriors will meet up with the Broncos once again, but this time it will be at the friendly confines of the Reservation. The Southwestern-Frederick Douglass game will be played on Friday, December 4th.
SW -- 7 7 0 21 -- 35
PC -- 0 7 0 7 -- 14
RUSHING:
SW -- Brainard 13 -- 130 TD, Crisp 7 -- 124 TD, Wright 15 -- 103 2 TD, Walden 5 -- 47 TD, Crabtree 2 -- 2
PC -- Dugger 7 -- 24, Cox 14 -- 16, Williams 5 -- 13
PASSING:
SW -- Crabtree 1/2 3 INT
PC -- Dugger 22/47 284 2 TD 3 INT
RECEIVING:
SW -- Ian Ware 1 -- 2
PC -- Williams 7 -- 69, Palmer 1 -- 64 TD, Cox 5 -- 39, Godby 2 -- 37, Gipson 2 - 30 TD, Shepherd 3 -- 29, Abbott 2 -- 16
