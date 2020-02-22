Warriors win in Senior Night Shootout

For the Southwestern Warriors, there were a lot of reasons to celebrate last night at the Wigwam.
Brayden Sims was welcomed to the program's 500-rebound club.
Cole Dysinger joined the school's illustrious 1,000-point club.
Nine seniors were honored in front of the Warrior Nation.
Last but not least, the Warriors capped off the evening of celebrations with a 103-79 Senior Night victory over the Cordia Lions. With the 24-point triumph, Southwestern will head into the postseason with an overall record of 16-13.
On a night when Southwestern hit the century mark on the scoreboard, nine Warrior players walked off the floor victorious in their final regular-season game at the Wigwam. The senior players honored were Cole Dysinger, Brayden Sims, Hunter Coffey, Andrew Smith, Tanner McKee, Jon Wood, Cameron Pierce, Chase Eastham, and Luke Jacobs.
Chris Baker's Warriors opened the game with a 24-19 first-quarter lead over the visiting Lions. Sims paced the Warriors with ten points in the opening frame.
Southwestern would outscore Cordia, 23-14, in the second quarter to run out to a 47-33 halftime advantage. Once again, Sims led the charge for the Warriors, tallying six points in the stanza.
Cordia would give Southwestern a scare out of the break, cutting the game to single digits at one point in the third quarter. The Warriors would pull away in the latter part of the period to take a 12-point, 66-54 lead into the fourth quarter.
The fourth period was a shootout, as the Warriors outscored Cordia by a margin of 37-25. Eight different Southwestern players would score a basket in the final quarter for the Warriors.
Cordia's Darryen Pringle, who came into the contest averaging 21 points per game, led all scorers with 36 points. Naz Welch scored 18 points, while Jeremiah Thomas poured in 11.
For Southwestern, there were five different Warrior players who reached double figures: Dysinger (19 points), Smith (18), Sims (16), Andrew Jones (13), and Wood (12). In total, there were 12 different Southwestern players that scored in the regular-season finale.
The next game for the Warriors will be on Tuesday, February 25th, when they will host McCreary Central in the opening round of the 48th District Boys' Basketball Tournament. The winner of that contest will go on to face No. 1 seed Wayne County in the finals on Friday, February 28th.
Prior to last night's ballgame, several Warrior seniors noted that winning the regional tournament in 2018 was their favorite memory to date. Those nine seniors are hoping to finish off their careers at Southwestern with another 12th Region title and a trip to Rupp Arena.
SOUTHWESTERN 103, CORDIA 79
CORDIA -- 19 14 21 25 -- 79
SW -- 24 23 19 37 -- 103
CORDIA: Pringle 36, Welch 18, Thomas 11, Hidalgo 8, Ramon 3, Lapoint 2
SOUTHWESTERN: Dysinger 19, Smith 18, Sims 16, Jones 13, Wood 12, Pierce 6, Eastham 5, C. Coffey 5, Maybrier 3, Meadows 2, Jacobs 2, McKee 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.